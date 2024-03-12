Miami-Dade cops handcuff man after SWAT throws flash-bang into house near Homestead

Miami-Dade police officers arrested a man Tuesday morning after a SWAT team threw a flash-bang grenade into a home near Homestead.

The raid happened around 7:30 a.m. near Southwest 131st Court and 262nd Lane in Princeton.

Minutes after a flash-bang grenade was heard, the Miami Herald observed police escorting a handcuffed man wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

“They were serving a warrant,” Lt. Luis Sierra told the Miami Herald.

Police did not immediately give details about the warrant.

Police arrest a man in a quiet south Dade neighborhood Tuesday morning after a standoff with tactical officers. The man came outside minutes after a flash bang grenade was heard. pic.twitter.com/atlDH9NLiO — David Goodhue (@DavidGoodhue) March 12, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.