Miami-Dade police respond to man dressed as a clown and holding a mallet on Palmetto

Miami-Dade police searched for a man dressed in a clown outfit while wielding what looked like a large hammer or mallet walking on a pedestrian bridge over the Palmetto Expressway Tuesday morning.

Footage of the man was shown on the X account of Total Traffic Miami. The bizarre incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 75th Court and 35th Street, according police radio traffic.

Solve a Mystery: The Palmetto Clown!

We spotted a CLOWN on a pedestrian overpass over the Palmetto north of Bird Rd.

The clown was walking back & forth , holding a mallet? a hammer? At one point he messes with an American flag, hears the cops and runs! #MiamiTraffic pic.twitter.com/RPJSC25mJC — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) September 24, 2024

In the video, the man was seen pacing back and forth as rush hour traffic passed underneath the bridge.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade police spokesman, said officers searched for person, but did not find him, and the call was cleared.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.