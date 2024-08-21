Miami-Dade voters cast ballots in first-ever supervisor of elections primary race. Who won?

Miami-Dade primary voters on Tuesday took part in history, in at least one race, as residents decided who would be the county’s first-ever elected supervisor of elections.

In the past, election supervisors were appointed. But the role must now be voted on, due to a change to Florida’s constitution in 2018. The position entails overseeing the office that handles elections for 1.5 million voters in Miami-Dade, Florida’s largest voter-eligible county population.

Over the last decade, Miami-Dade’s Elections Department has earned a reputation of being well-run.

In this year’s primary, three democratic candidates compete to see who will face Republican State Rep. Alina Garcia, who faced no opposition.

Here are the election results:

Supervisor of Elections, Democrat Nominee: Juan-Carlos Planas. He told the Miami Herald, “I am ecstatic beyond belief, and I am already starting to work on November. I’m looking forward to bringing the message of protecting democracy to all the residents of Miami-Dade.”

Supervisor of Elections, Republican Nominee: Alina Garcia

Miami-Dade Tax Collector

Miami-Dade residents also voted for the role of tax collector, who is responsible for collecting all taxes alerted by the county’s property appraiser.

Two Republican candidates face off for the position and will compete against Democrat David Richardson, who ran unopposed, later this year.

Here are the election results:

Tax Collector, Democrat Nominee: David Richardson

Tax Collector, Republican Nominee: Dariel Fernandez