In Miami, David Beckham, Adidas Originals, and the British Fashion Council Announce a New Arts-Focused Youth Platform

Even while tucked into a corner of the restaurant Cecconi’s—located at the Soho Beach House in Miami Beach—David Beckham is turning heads. He’s on familiar turf; the former sports star—and forever heartthrob—owns a soccer club in the making here (in the November elections, voters endorsed a stadium and development plan to house Beckham’s MLS team). “Miami has become a second home to me,” he said.

But last night marked another cause for celebration; Beckham, the British Fashion Council, and Adidas Originals announced the launch of a partnership called Makerlab Presents: Here to Create. The endeavor is a dynamic forum, founded to both drive and support youth participation with arts-centric industries globally. “It’s about fostering creativity,” said the BFC’s Caroline Rush, “and being able to engage young people in arts education programs around the world. We hope to inspire them to continue to be part of fashion or art or music.” The project will soon roll out worldwide.

Before the Cecconi’s fete—which hosted guests including Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis, Waris Ahluwalia, and Laura de Gunzburg—Beckham and Rush visited Design and Architecture Senior High School in Miami’s Design District (the school is referred to as DASH). There, they hosted a workshop with students—Beckham’s ambassadorial role with the BFC will largely focus on educating the next generation about career opportunities within the professional creative space and encouraging students’ own enterprises and originality.

“It was really memorable to meet these kids,” said Beckham. “Their excitement, energy, enthusiasm . . . even their innocence. They were also so open-minded.” He concluded by saying, “There’s really only one way to describe the creative talent here in Miami: It’s vibrant.”