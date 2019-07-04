Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Loses Arm in Horrific Car Crash

The agent for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has confirmed his client’s arm was amputated Thursday following a rollover crash in Miami.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” writes Malki Kawa on Twitter.

“We ask that you continue to pray for him,” the post continues. “His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

The crash occurred Thursday morning shortly after 1 a.m.

Norton, who was driving a truck, struck a concrete barrier and flipped over, according to reports. One of Norton’s arms became pinned beneath the truck, which landed on the truck’s roof.

The Sun-Sentinel reports Norton’s left arm was amputated.

Two passengers were also injured in the crash, the paper reports.

All of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

PEOPLE was unable to obtain information about their conditions, but the Sun-Sentinel learned Norton is in critical condition. The paper reports none of his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Norton, a standout while playing for the University of Miami, was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Norton spent most of his first season on that team’s practice squad before later signing a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

