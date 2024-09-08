Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill handcuffed at stadium before the game. Here’s what’s known

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday morning on his way to the team’s season opening game against Jacksonville.

The Dolphins issued a statement saying Hill “was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support.

“Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

BREAKING Tyreek Hill and Calais Campbell are handcuffed outside of the stadium pic.twitter.com/CS7jIibdLM — Anthony Jags (@SadJagsFan69) September 8, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.