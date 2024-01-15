Miami football program identifies boy shot and killed. There’s a memorial scheduled

A Liberty City youth football program announced a balloon release in honor of George Harris, Jr., the 13-year-old shot and killed Saturday night in Miami Gardens.

A Sunday Instagram post by Liberty City Warriors asked people to bring black and gold balloons “and leave the drama home” to the football field at Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th St. at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The announcement of the balloon release ceremony for George Harris Jr.

The previous post by the 13 and under football team showed two photos of George Harris Jr. with “Death is never easy when it’s your brother.”

A 911 call from 3811 NW 207th St. Saturday night around 7:40 p.m. brought Miami Gardens police, who say they found a boy with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty told media that included WSVN-Channel 7, “as of right now, it seems there were kids playing with a firearm.”