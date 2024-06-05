Miami high school band recognized nationally for its rich Latin music program

Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer‘s MAS Ritmo Latin Band has achieved a remarkable milestone: a 2024 DownBeat Student Music Award recipient. The band earned the accolade from the famed jazz magazine for Latin Group Performing Arts High School Outstanding Performance Award.

“Winning an award like this brings instant credibility to the program and the students. It not only boosts student confidence but places a certain level of trust in professionals when working with our students. This brings more professional opportunities for the band and its students,” says Miguel A. Balsera, Ed.D., principal of Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer, 15015 SW 24th St.

The awards are highly esteemed within the jazz education community, celebrating the talent and hard work of young musicians. This award, publicized in the June issue of Downbeat magazine, marks the first international jazz recognition for the Miami Arts Studio Band Magnet.

The Miami Arts Studio MAS Ritmo Latin Band was established in 2017 as a Latin performance group and has since been fostering new generations of musicians from South Florida. One of their notable performances was the Celebrity Benefit Concert, where the group performed with Latin celebrities such as Roberto Torres, Carlos Oliva, Joanna Martine and Lena Burke. They also performed in 2022 with Gloria Estefan on CNN’s “The Fourth in America” concert special.

“We are astonished with what our hard work has earned us, and we’re grateful for this achievement,” said Jose Linares, timbalero of MAS Ritmo Latin Band. A timbalero is one who plays the timbales drums.

The band’s journey has been filled with relentless practice, creative exploration and a deep passion for music. Under the guidance of Erich Rivero, director of bands and jazz studies, and John Bixby, director of bands, the students have embraced the rich cultural elements of Latin music.

But the road to get here has been difficult at times.

“The biggest challenge our students face is time management. With eight class periods and participating in up to three high-performing bands, there is much demand on their time and how they align it to their different responsibilities. This is one aspect that also prepares the students for future success, regardless of the career they choose to pursue,” says Balsera, the school’s principal.

Winning the DownBeat Student Music Award is not only a significant accomplishment for the band but also a proud moment for Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer. It highlights the strength of the school’s music education program and its commitment to nurturing young talent.

“DownBeat Magazine is the magazine of choice for professional jazz musicians all over the world,’’ said Rivero, the school’s band and jazz studies director. “This international accolade really puts the MAS Ritmo Latin Band on the map globally!”

