Miami jail employee accused of sexually battering female inmate. He’s now behind bars

A Miami-Dade corrections employee is behind bars at the same jail in which he worked after being accused of sexually battering an inmate.

Johny Jovin, a 46-year-old from the West Little River neighborhood, was arrested Saturday. Police say Jovin directed an inmate working in the kitchen area of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to enter a walk-in refrigerator to help him.

But when she did, he grabbed her by the waist and kissed her, according to an arrest report. The inmate pushed Jovin away, but he moved closer and slid his hand into her pants.

Johny Jovin, an employee at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, was charged with sexual battery by a law enforcement officer or correctional officer.

Some time later, the inmate once again entered the refrigerator, with Jovin following her. For a second time, police say he inserted his hands down her pants — and she pushed him away.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation hasn’t responded to the Miami Herald’s request for comment as of Monday afternoon.

Jovin, who is charged with sexual battery by a law enforcement officer or correctional officer, is being held without bond.

Turmoil at a Miami-Dade jail?

Jovin’s arrest, however, is the second time an incident at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center has made headlines in January.

Last week, news broke that an inmate identified by loved ones as Daisy Link was pregnant. Link, who is being held at the jail on a second-degree murder charge, told corrections staff on Dec. 23 that she may be pregnant.

Her pregnancy was confirmed after a “thorough medical exam,” according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Bridgett Johnson.

“The care, safety, and rehabilitation of all those in our custody remains our top priority,” Johnson said. “And while there is no evidence of sexual battery against our inmate at this time, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are currently under active investigation.”

Link’s sister Crystal Barreto told Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami that Link called her from jail and said she was sexually assaulted while behind bars.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen to her,” Barreto said. “But we do know is Daisy should not be 4 months pregnant in that TGK jail.”