Miami Marlins make another low-level trade. What to know about Darren McCaughan

The Miami Marlins on Friday continued their recent run of picking up players who have been placed on waivers by acquiring right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The Mariners had designated McCaughan for assignment on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Marlins designated for assignment outfielder Peyton Burdick open a spot on the 40-man roster.

McCaughan, 27, made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2021 and has made five total big-league appearances (one start, four in relief). He has pitched to a 7.07 ERA in 14 innings.

Outside of those handful of MLB appearances, McCaughan has spent the last three seasons in Triple A, where he started all 73 games he played at that level and has thrown 408 2/3 innings.

McCaughan is the third player Miami has acquired this week that had been designated for assignment and the fifth trade overall the Marlins have made this offseason. On Tuesday, Miami acquired infielder Jonah Bride from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations. On Wednesday, the claimed right-handed pitcher Declan Cronin off waivers from the Houston Astros.

The Marlins’ other trades included acquiring second baseman Vidal Brujan and right-handed relief pitcher Calvin Faucher from the Tampa Bay Rays on Nov. 17; catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Cleveland Guardians on Dec. 10; and right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Dec. 20.

Burdick was Miami’s third-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He hit just .200 in 46 MLB games during stints in the 2022 and 2023 and struck out in 38.1 percent of his big-league plate appearances (53 of 139).