This Miami native selected as referee for rugby at Olympic Games
USA Rugby Referee Cisco Lopez made history as the first ever American to officiate rugby at the Olympic Games.
USA Rugby Referee Cisco Lopez made history as the first ever American to officiate rugby at the Olympic Games.
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
It was the image that perhaps will be the most memorable one from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after the Brazilian gymnast won gold in the women's floor final, and there were meaningful reasons for
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
Leon Marchand, the 22 year-old swimming champion who made Team France proud with four gold medals and one silver at the Paris Olympics, ranks as one of the games’ biggest breakout athletes. After wrapping up his last competition on Monday, Marchand, who is originally from Toulouse, in Southern France, and travelled to Paris with his …
There's a very Parisian reason behind the celebration.
The name Danny Jansen may go down in MLB history for the quirkiest thing: the catcher could be come the first player ever to play for two teams in THE SAME GAME. How is that possible, you ask? It's a bit of a story. OK, so back on June 26, Jansen was the starting…
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
PARIS — With just two throws to go and trailing her American rival, Camryn Rogers stepped into the hammer throwing circle at Stade de France.
PARIS (AP) — Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that he will boycott the Paris Olympics ’ closing ceremony due to a “scandalous situation” that cost a Romanian gymnast a bronze medal.
The swimmer has competed with Team USA in four Olympic Games through the years
"It was really weird and awkward," Biles said.
Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday at Le Golf National:
Air Horse One is just brilliant branding.
How success beyond the games looks for gold medalists.
Team Canada's Olympic tracksuits are drawing all kinds off attention — some good and some bad.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Pushing and shoving in one race on the track. A cameraman walking into the action in another. Leg cramps and untimely misses in the field.
PARIS — Fay De Fazio Ebert squeezed her mom's hand, and then went for it.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — This time at the Olympics, hammer thrower Annette Nneka Echikunwoke got to compete. Not only compete, but win a medal — for the United States.
I attended five different events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Here are the things that surprised me most.