Miami (Ohio) off to a perfect start in conference play
The RedHawks, under the leadership of former Xavier coach Travis Steele, are having the best season of any of Greater Cincinnati's teams.
The RedHawks, under the leadership of former Xavier coach Travis Steele, are having the best season of any of Greater Cincinnati's teams.
Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and Matthews were each assessed minor penalties.
In the immediate aftermath of a tough playoff loss, you learn a lot about the mettle of NFL players. Will they blame someone else? Will they take responsibility? Will they be mature and measured about where and why their team fell short and what's next? After the…
Here is what went down between Igor Shesterkin and Brady Tkachuk from multiple people's perspectives.
The Chicago Blackhawks could trade Taylor Hall at some point this season. These three teams make sense for him if he's available.
The former NHL All-Star spoke highly of a young Ovechkin.
The two recent Edmonton Oilers acquisitions on the back end should see game action soon.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
Well, this isn't going to help. The narrative with the Kansas City Chiefs is that they get a lot of calls from officials, and the stats? Well, they're damning when you look at it. Now, this is where I'll say that this narrative tends to happen with teams that win…
After Shelton reached the semifinals at the Grand Slam tournament, he followed his final answer at his news conference by saying: “One thing that I just want to say before we’re done: I’ve been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters.” Djokovic eventually relented after receiving public apologies from the network and its employee, Tony Jones. “I don’t think that was just a single event,” Shelton said.
This is one of the best traditions in the world: when Buffalo Bills fans -- AKA Bills Mafia -- decide to support an NFL player (whether it's their own or from another team), they go all in and donate their money. Instead of ripping Bills kicker Tyler Bass after a p
It's never easy for a hotshot assistant coach to leave something he helped build. Over the last three years, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was instrumental in helping revitalize a once-dormant franchise into a
Joe Mixon rightfully had some harsh words for the NFL on Twitter after a pretty costly blunder had the Houston Texans' running back invoking Connor McDavid, of all athletes, in his rant. We're a few days out from the mess that was the Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory over…
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the divisional round. Here's what we know about his status ahead of the NFC championship.
This comes after fans and players criticized the referees for making several controversial calls during the Chiefs’ recent game against the Houston Texans
Twenty-eight of the 32 picks in the first round are set, starting with Tennessee at No. 1. Here's what four experts predict will happen in Round 1.
The Bills have beaten the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs four times in the regular season but are winless in three playoff games as Buffalo aims to break that curse.
The Washington Commanders are off to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is a major reason for that turnaround. So, you best believe that a leader like Zach Ertz isn't going to let a dirty hit on Daniels…
New Bears head coach Ben Johnson made his expectations clear.
Let's make one thing clear about how professional athletes usually think. Winning cures all. Full stop. End of story. It's undebatable. How else do you explain Amari Cooper's current mindset as a member of the Buffalo Bills, who are one w
The (lengthy) list of nominees for the prestigious Hobey Baker award has been released and there are a couple of Montreal Canadiens prospects on there.