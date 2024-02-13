Miami Skyscraper Lights Up for Valentine's Day

A skyscraper in Miami, Florida, was adorned in lights in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14.

Drone footage filmed by Bryan Glazer shows the display illuminating the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, a 60-story residential skyscraper in the city’s downtown area, on Monday night.

In early February, the structure was lit up in similar colors in honor of American Heart Month, according to the tower’s official website. Credit: Bryan Glazer via Storyful