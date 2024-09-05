Miami SWAT swarms area as police say they’re serving warrants to ‘violent criminals’

Special response officers swarmed a house in a northern Miami neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said in an email to the Miami Herald that SWAT officers were serving warrants on a house in the the 7000 block of Northwest Third Avenue, and that the people they are after are “violent criminals.”

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the department, said he could not release any other details.

An aerial shot from a WSVN news helicopter showed eight people sitting on sidewalk with their hands restrained behind their backs.

