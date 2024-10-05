Miami vs. Wagoner Highlights

Latest Stories
- People
Angel Reese Loses $100,000 Bet to Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I Guess I Owe Him’
During a recent meetup with O’Neal, the WNBA star challenged him to make a basketball shot from the free throw line for $100,000
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Send 20 Players to Toronto Marlies
10 forwards, seven defensemen, three goalies sent to AHL, one placed on waivers for purposes of reassignment
- Robb Report
Michael Jordan Is the Mystery Owner of Pininfarina’s New 1,900 HP Hypercar
The one-off electric hypercar made its debut at this year The Qual, a Motorsports Gathering
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Cut Former First-Rounder From NHL Roster
This Buffalo Sabres defenseman has been loaned to the Rochester Americans.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Laine Decided Not to Have Surgery
Speaking to the media for the first time since suffering a knee sprain, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine confirmed it was his decision not to go under the knife.
- People
Bronny James’ Rumored Girlfriend Parker Whitfield Says ‘I Love You!’ to Lakers Rookie on National Boyfriend Day
Bronny and Whitfield — both Sierra Canyon alumni — were first spotted together over the summer at the Paris Olympics
- Hello!
Prince George's daring new hobby revealed – 'He absolutely loves it'
Prince George has been able to experience a lot of things during his life and during a meeting with Olympic stars, Prince William revealed that the youngster had a new hair-raising new hobby
- CBC
Parents and coach brawl at kids' hockey tourney in Hamilton, prompting refs to halt game
A hockey game involving players seven and eight years old came to a halt at a Hamilton arena after parents and at least one coach became involved in a wild brawl behind the boards.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Sleepers: Several backup RBs with potential to gain ground in Week 5
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up several sleepers to consider in Week 5 as bye weeks kick off.
- Hello!
Princess Kate sends rare message for sport close to her heart after quietly posting never-before-seen picture
The Princess of Wales has shared a rare personal message on social media after quietly posting a never-before-seen picture with husband Prince William from during the 2024 Olympics. See Kate's message here...
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB playoff predictions: Who is the World Series favorite? Our expert picks.
Who's going to win the 2024 World Series? USA TODAY Sports' MLB experts make their playoff picks.
- USA TODAY Sports
Watch: Pete Alonso – the 'Polar Bear' – sends Mets to NLDS with ninth-inning home run
The New York Mets were two outs away from their season ending. Then came Pete Alonso.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 5 predictions to count on
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they have the most conviction on for Week 5.
- The Canadian Press
Robertson leads Maple Leafs past Red Wings 2-0 in pre-season action
DETROIT — Nick Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Thursday.
- USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 NFL fantasy running back rankings: Top RB streamers, starts
Alvin Kamara is the top-scoring fantasy running back so far this season, but he's not the No. 1 choice at the position this week. See our rankings.
- USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 fantasy wide receiver rankings: Top WR streamers, starts
Giants rookie Malik Nabers is already elite in fantasy. He's this week's top WR, as long as he clears the concussion protocol. See all our rankings.
- The Canadian Press
Canada ending its NHL title drought? AP predicts the Stanley Cup champion and top award winners
The NHL season begins in Prague, makes a stop in Finland in November and there are more than 1,200 games to be played around North America.
- The Canadian Press
Celtics beat the Nuggets 107-103 in the NBA's preseason opener at Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The NBA returned to the Persian Gulf on Friday for the third consecutive year, and the preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season opened with the Boston Celtics beating the Denver Nuggets 107-103 in a matchup of the two most recent championship clubs.
- BuzzFeed
Here Are The 13 Funniest Sports Tweets On The Internet Right Now
"FINAL: the other team scored more runs than us" —@whitesox
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Two Canucks Prospects Feature On THN's Top 100 NCAA Players To Watch List
Two Vancouver Canucks prospects are featured on The Hockey News' NCAA players to watch list.