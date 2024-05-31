Micah Richards set to give evidence in Roy Keane 'assault' trial

Micah Richards is set to give evidence on Friday in the trial of an Arsenal fan who is accused of headbutting Roy Keane.

Scott Law, 43, is accused of violently confronting Keane during the climax of Arsenal’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United last September.

Keane says he was headbutted out of the blue outside the Sky Sports studio, where he had been covering the game as a pundit.

But Law, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, said he was on the way to the toilets and acted in self-defence, fearing Keane was about to turn violent himself.

Richards, the former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender, was working alongside Keane at the game for Sky, and is set to be a pivotal witness in the trial.

He was at the centre of the chaotic aftermath of the alleged assault, as footage showing him pinning Law to a wall and then chasing after him in a nearby restaurant.

Law says Keane used “gratuitous violence” and threw an elbow into his nose when he was trying to walk away from the confrontation, but the former Manchester United captain insists he was simply trying to grab hold of his attacker.

Football pundit Roy Keane told a court he was left ‘in shock’ after being allegedly ‘headbutted’ through doors during a Premier League match (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Richards is set to give evidence at Highbury Corner magistrates court on Friday morning on his recollection of the incident.

It unfolded after Garnacho had scored in the 87th minute of the match to make it 2-1 to United, but the goal was then dramatically ruled out by VAR in an offside call.

Arsenal fans are seen to turn to the Sky studio in taunting triumph after the VAR call, before Law is seen on CCTV footage running from his seat towards the area of the studio.

He says Keane had told him to “meet him outside” when “banter became aggressive”.

On Wednesday, the former Ireland international told the court he had not seen Law coming at him and was “shocked” when he was headbutted and knocked backwards through a set of doors.

(PA Wire)

But Law’s barrister, Charles Sherrard KC, has suggested it was Keane that initiated the confrontation, by repeatedly calling Law “fat” and telling him: “Say it to my face you fat c***”.

He argues that he acted in self-defence, knowing Keane’s fearsome reputation as a player which included bouts of violence.

In the aftermath, Richards is said to have grabbed Law and called out: “Are you crazy? You’ve just headbutted Roy Keane.”

Law’s team have presented an enhanced version of the CCTV of the aftermath, alleging that Keane was the aggressor and elbowed Law in the face.

Keane insisted that he was only trying to grab hold of him, and wanted the police to be called. Law denies assault. The trial continues.