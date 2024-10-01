Michael Ancram, Tory grandee who as Northern Ireland minister met republican politicians face-to-face

The 13th Marquess of Lothian, who has died aged 79, was the first Catholic to become a Scottish Conservative MP; better known as Michael Ancram, he was also one of the architects of peace in Northern Ireland and went on to serve as party chairman under William Hague and deputy leader to Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard.

Ancram won and lost two Scottish seats before his election in 1992 for Devizes, which he continued to represent after succeeding to his title in 2004. He stood down in 2010.

He began as a one-nation, devolutionist Tory with pro-EEC leanings, but advocated a “No” vote in Scotland’s 1997 referendum and in 2001 sought the leadership on a platform of Euroscepticism and opposition to further constitutional change.

He made his greatest impact between 1993 and 1997 as Northern Ireland minister for political development, as the pace towards a settlement quickened. Ancram’s diplomacy kept Ulster’s constitutional parties in the negotiating process as the pieces of the jigsaw gradually fell into place.

On May 10 1995 he became the first minister in 22 years to have face-to-face contact with Republican leaders, meeting Martin McGuinness at Stormont for four hours of “frank and businesslike” talks on how the IRA could disarm. Weeks later, he was the first to shake hands publicly with McGuinness and Gerry Adams.

The peace process stalled in the closing months of John Major’s government, but much groundwork had been laid for the Good Friday agreement of 1998.

As the heir to a Marquessate, he was entitled to style himself the Earl of Ancram. Initially, he did, until as a young advocate he found judges addressing him as “my Lord”.

Ancram at a charity variety performance to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Relief, at St John’s Church in London, 2002 - Peter J Jordan

A most unstuffy grandee, Ancram was a member of the British ski team, and a folk singer who had busked his way round Italy as a student. For Malcolm Rifkind’s 50th birthday party he impersonated Buddy Holly, and at William Hague’s much ridiculed 1997 Shadow Cabinet “bonding session” at Eastbourne, he accompanied a singalong Bridge Over Troubled Water on acoustic guitar.

Michael Andrew Foster Jude Kerr was born on July 7 1945, the son of the 12th Marquess of Lothian and the former Antonella Newland. He was educated at Ampleforth, in Switzerland, at Christ Church, Oxford (where he was a pillar of the Bullingdon Club), and Edinburgh University, where he took an LLB, becoming an advocate in 1970. He was a founder of the Thistle Group, advocating a federal Britain.

In February 1974 he was elected for Berwickshire & East Lothian, ousting Labour’s Professor John Mackintosh by 540 votes despite a national swing to Labour. That October, Mackintosh won the seat back. By the time Mackintosh died in 1978 and a by-election was called, Ancram – now vice-chairman of the Scottish party – had been adopted for Edinburgh South, where the sitting Tory was retiring.

At the 1979 election Ancram fought off the young Gordon Brown, holding the seat by 2,460 votes. He joined the Energy Select Committee, and from 1980 chaired the Scottish party. He joined Margaret Thatcher’s government after the 1983 election as Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Scottish Office.

In October 1984 he survived the IRA’s bombing of the Grand Hotel at Brighton. He was in bed when the bomb exploded; rubble blocked the fire escape and it took him some time to get out – discovering three close friends had died.

With the Tory leader William Hague in 2000 - Brian Smith

Mrs Thatcher was moving to reform the rating system, long unpopular with core Tory voters, and it was decided to introduce the “community charge” first in Scotland, where a rate revaluation was due; Ancram piloted the legislation through the Commons. In May 1987 he told Labour MPs it was “totally dishonest” for them to cast the charge as a “poll tax”; weeks later, he lost his seat to Labour’s Nigel Griffiths.

Ancram became a board member of Scottish Homes. He also chaired Waverley Housing, which managed 1,100 homes, then bought them from Scottish Homes for as little as £1 each. The Public Accounts Committee later ruled the relationship “improper”; Ancram had had no financial interest in it, however.

With Rifkind and John Mackay, Scottish party chairman, Ancram warned that creating a Scottish assembly would trigger an exodus by business. Yet he feared pressure for independence could become unstoppable without some change.

As Tory fortunes waned in Scotland, Ancram tried for Kensington & Chelsea and Rutland & Melton before being adopted for Devizes, inheriting Charles Morrison’s 20,000 majority; he would champion the constituency’s strong military connections in the House.

Returning to the Commons in 1992, he joined the Public Accounts Committee and chaired the Conservative backbench constitutional committee. He tried to shore up Norman Lamont as Chancellor after “Black Wednesday”, and urged Tories to have the “courage” to support John Major over Maastricht.

Within a year he was back in government, as Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Northern Ireland under Patrick Mayhew; Number 10 called while he was ski-ing at Davos.

With Mayhew keen to see progress, Ancram spent the summer of 1993 building contacts with Ulster’s parties to see whether talks could be restarted. Unionists insisted on the Republic first abandoning its claim to the north, but he persevered; in January 1994 he was promoted to Minister of State.

Celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II - BRIAN SMITH

Ancram warned that the IRA could not “bargain” its way to the table, insisting: “We will only commence dialogue on the basis of a permanent and credible cessation of violence.” As a “framework document” was negotiated with Dublin, he acknowledged that it would propose cross-border bodies with executive powers, and told fringe Loyalists linked to paramilitaries that there was no possibility of an amnesty.

He resisted Sinn Fein’s claim that the security forces as well as the IRA should decommission their weapons, but conceded that the Royal Ulster Constabulary would be scaled down if peace took hold.

Ancram continued to meet McGuinness and Adams without any progress, insisting it was illogical for them to join formal talks before decommissioning began. Deadlock continued into the autumn, Ancram flying to America to counter a Sinn Fein propaganda drive and explaining: “We are not looking for victory or defeat. We are looking for the start of a credible and verifiable process.”

Progress was made on side issues like the status of the Irish language, but the impasse over decommissioning remained. By early 1996, John Major was proposing elections to a “peace forum”, hoping the result would force Sinn Fein to compromise; Ancram explained the plan at the White House. His efforts were rewarded with a seat on the Privy Council.

On February 10 1996 the IRA bombed the Isle of Dogs, ending its ceasefire and immediate hopes of progress. Ancram’s fresh soundings at Stormont were boycotted by both main Unionist parties, but after Forum elections in which Sinn Fein did uncomfortably well, talks did open – with former US Senator George Mitchell in the chair.

Ian Paisley’s Democratic Unionists walked out, claiming that Mitchell was a Catholic; he was in fact a Lebanese Maronite. When one Unionist tried to occupy the chair, Ancram pushed him away and ordered his young female assistant to sit there.

After the Conservatives’ rout in 1997 Ancram backed Hague for the leadership, and became constitutional affairs spokesman as Tony Blair’s government launched its devolution plans and flirted with proportional representation. He accused New Labour of “undermining our constitution in a cynical attempt to consolidate its hold on power”.

He became deputy party chairman, then in 1998 chairman. He inherited low morale in the constituencies, and at Central Office following “downsizing” by the party’s chief executive, Archie Norman.

Ancram proved a combative chairman, challenging Blair to pay for his holiday in Silvio Berlusconi’s Tuscan villa. A year later he was embarrassed, and furious, when hackers into the party’s bank accounts discovered £83,000 in monthly payments from Lord Ashcroft in Belize to keep it going.

He chaired the Conservatives into the 2001 election, when the party suffered as bad a mauling as four years before. The result was blamed in part on Hague and Ancram turning the election into a referendum on the euro, which in the event Blair’s government never joined.

Ancram, left, with Michael Howard as new Tory leader and members of his Shadow Cabinet Oliver Letwin and David Davies in 2003

When Hague stood down Ancram went for the leadership, pledging “a strong, united party with radical policies that will make a difference”. In the first ballot in June 2001, he and David Davis finished joint last with 21 MPs’ votes, against 49 for Michael Portillo, 39 for Duncan Smith and 36 for Kenneth Clarke.

Party rules made no provision for a tie, so a fresh ballot was ordered. This time Ancram polled 17 to Davis’s 18. He then backed Duncan Smith, who overtook Portillo to clinch the leadership.

Appointed deputy leader and Shadow Foreign Secretary, Ancram castigated Labour’s “shameful inaction” over human rights abuses by Robert Mugabe, and scorned the proposed European Constitution.

When Duncan Smith was forced out in 2003, Ancram was the first senior Tory to commit to Howard, and stayed deputy leader. In the 2005 election his campaigning contributed to the Conservatives finally regaining some ground.

Ancram stayed on, pending the election of David Cameron late that year as Howard’s successor. He also became Shadow Defence Secretary, increasingly critical of Britain’s military presence in Iraq. He returned to the back benches the following year, joining the Intelligence and Security Committee, and in 2010 he left the Commons with a peerage, as Baron Kerr of Monteviot.

Ancram’s elder daughter, Lady Clare, suffered from ME/CFS, until she was successfully treated at the Breakspear Hospital in Hertfordshire. In 2004 he launched the Breakspear Hospital Trust.

He became a Scottish QC in 1996, and deputy lieutenant for Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale in 1990.

The Earl of Ancram married Lady Jane Fitzalan-Howard, younger daughter of the 16th Duke of Norfolk, in 1975. She became the 16th Lady Terregies in her own right in 2017, inheriting the title from her sister. They had three daughters, one of whom died at birth.

He is succeeded as 14th Marquess by his brother, Lord Ralph William Francis Joseph Kerr, born on November 7 1957.

Michael Ancram, born July 7 1945, died October 1 2024