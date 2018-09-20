Michael B. Jordan in a Coach Hoodie Is The Gift We Didn’t Know We Needed

From Harper's BAZAAR

Congratulations are in order for my boyfriend, who you all may formally know as Michael B. Jordan, for his new gig as the face of Coach Men's. The actor is the first ever global ambassador of the brand's menswear line.

Announcing the news, Jordan shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram-which we should all immediately make our desktop background-writing, "With any creative endeavor, it’s all about finding the right fit. My next role, the face of @Coach men's. Excited to work with @StuartVevers and the entire Coach fam. Good things on the way. 💥"

I know it's a little early to be making holiday wish lists, but I already know that all I want for Christmas this year is Michael B. Jordan in a Coach hoodie. Anyway, back to the design partnership...Jordan's role with Coach will include special design projects with creative director Stuart Vevers, philanthropic work with the Coach Foundation, and of course, global fashion campaigns for Coach men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrance (how did we get so lucky?).

"I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision. I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens," Jordan said in a statement from the brand.

We're already looking forward to all of the men's fashion magic to come. And now I really want a Coach Men's logo hoodie for myself. You can shop Jordan's look now below.

