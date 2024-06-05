Michael B. Jordan Is 'Excited' to Work with Will Smith on “I Am Legend 2”: 'I've Looked Up' to Him (Exclusive)

"To be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to," Michael B. Jordan tells PEOPLE

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Ben Kriemann/WireImage Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith

Michael B. Jordan is gearing up to costar with Will Smith.

While speaking with PEOPLE recently about his partnership with Propel Fitness Water on the "Propel Your City Project," Jordan, 37, provided an update on I Am Legend 2, in which which he is set to costar with Smith, 55.

I Am Legend 2 — a sequel to Smith's 2007 movie — was first announced as in development with Smith and Jordan attached to star back in March 2022. Jordan described the upcoming movie as "something that is in the works" while speaking with PEOPLE.

"We're still working on the script and getting that up to par," he says. "It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him. Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited."

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Will Smith in 'I Am Legend'

I Am Legend followed Smith's character Robert Neville, a scientist living in a world in which a disease that turns humans into zombie-like creatures has left him as one of the world's lone survivors. The movie, directed by Francis Lawrence, is adapted from author Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name.



Smith previously provided an update on the movie while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in May, noting that he and Jordan recently spent some time together developing the I Am Legend sequel.



"I think it's looking good," Smith said at the time. "[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

Smith can next be seen on the big screen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in theaters June 7. Jordan last appeared in his 2023 directorial debut Creed III.



