Michael Ball to take over Steve Wright’s BBC Radio 2 show

Love Songs with Michael Ball will be broadcast from 9am-11am from June

Michael Ball will be the new presenter of Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2, following the death of Steve Wright.

Ball, who currently presents on Sundays from 11am-1pm, will host Love Songs with Michael Ball from 9am-11am from June.

The singer and West End star said: “Steve made Love Songs ‘appointment-to-listen’ radio. I’m beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy.

He added: “Beautiful, moving, relaxing and uplifting music to lift the soul on a Sunday morning, coupled with the stories, suggestions, requests and precious memories from you, the listener, will ensure that this won’t be just MY show, but OUR show.

“I hope you will join us as we continue to share the love.”

Paddy McGuinness, the Top Gear presenter, will host a new Sunday show from 11am-1pm when Ball moves to the earlier time.

Wright was praised as a “truly wonderful broadcaster” following his death aged 69 in February. Nicki Chapman has been filling in the Love Songs slot.

The late DJ was one of the BBC’s longest-serving presenters, hosting shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades.

In a statement announcing the death of their “beloved Steve”, his family spoke of “the millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities”.

Steve Wright died in February after hosting shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades

Police and paramedics were called to Wright’s London home on Feb 12 following reports of “an incident”.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was described as “unexpected”.

Wright joined Radio 1 in 1980 and presented his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show from 1981-93, pioneering the “zoo format” that would be much copied.

He moved to Radio 2 in 1996 and hosted the afternoon slot for 24 years.

But he was removed in 2022 as the station aimed to attract a younger audience.

Wright remained as the host of Sunday Love Songs and became the presenter of Pick of the Pops.

He was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours list for services to radio.

Helen Thomas, the head of Radio 2, said: “Although these are changes that we’d rather not be making given the circumstances, I’m delighted to welcome Paddy and Michael to their new Sunday slots on Radio 2.

“I’m looking forward to Michael’s new earlier show, where he’ll entertain his ‘lovelies’ as he’s always done, and Paddy made a huge impression on our listeners when he sat in for Rylan [Clark] as well as with his Easter specials.

“I’d also like to thank Nicki Chapman for presenting brilliant editions of Sunday Love Songs for the past few weeks.”