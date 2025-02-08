Michael Bolton cancels London gig as he continues to recover from brain surgery

US singer-songwriter Michael Bolton has cancelled his upcoming concert in London as he continues to recover from brain surgery.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner announced on his Instagram Story on Friday evening that he would no longer be performing at his O2 Arena show in London on July 5, which was due to feature Welsh star Bonnie Tyler as a guest.

It comes after Bolton revealed last January that he had undergone a successful operation to remove a brain tumour over the Christmas holidays in 2023.

Michael Bolton in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Announcing the gig news, the singer wrote: “Today we are announcing the cancellation of my July 5th concert at the O2 Arena in London.

“You all know how much I was looking forward to this show but I am continuing to heal from surgery.”

He thanked his supporters for their “love and positive energy” over the past year, adding: “I am so grateful to have the most supportive fans in the world.”

The greatest hits show had originally been scheduled for July 25 2024 but it had been pushed back to July 5 2025 while Bolton recovered.

The How Am I Supposed To Live Without You singer said tickets will be automatically refunded now the show has been cancelled.

Bolton announced he was taking a “temporary break from touring” in January 2024 after undergoing the surgery.

He had been lined up to perform a string of shows in February to April last year which he had to pull out of.

The statement added at the time: “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”