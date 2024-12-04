Michael Bublé was 'really nervous' working with Snoop Dogg

Michael Bublé was "really nervous" about meeting Snoop Dogg.

The 49-year-old singer has joined the US version of 'The Voice' and he has reflected on getting to know his fellow newcomer having been disappointed by "so many people" in the music industry in the past.

He told Extra: "I was actually really nervous to meet him because I’m a big fan, and in this business, as you know — because this is what you do every day — how disappointing are so many people.

"And so to meet the one guy that I really thought revolutionised music, that I really thought took hip hop and rap and brought it to a new place…

"Very much like Louis Armstrong who just changed the whole scene, I felt like Snoop had done that for that genre. So I was like, ‘Oh, man, I hope this dude is cool. I hope this dude is, you know, is warm.’ "

Thankfully for the 'Haven't Met You Yet' crooner, he found the 53-year-old 'Gin and Juice' icon to be "humble" and "hilarious".

He added: "He’s such a beaut, man — he’s humble, he’s incredibly smart, he’s hilarious. We just laugh our a**** off all the time, so it’s been a dream come true.”

Michael revealed that he and Snoop "liked each other so much from the beginning" and had "too much fun".

Meanwhile, he's enjoyed working with returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, even if it's been a challenge competing with them.

He quipped: "Listen, do you know what it’s like... when the chair turns and people just see Reba, they just see the smile?

"Don’t even try. We had to, like, block her, you know. You know what Snoop calls her? He calls her Reba Magnet-ire."

He joked that Snoop's nickname for the No Doubt singer is "Gwen Never Ste-phony", adding: "Gwen is really smart and intuitive."