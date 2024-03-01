Michael Caines named president of Devon County Show 2024

Michael Caines has been appointed as the president of this year's Devon County Show

Celebrity chef Michael Caines has been announced as the president of this year's Devon County Show.

Mr Caines said he was keen to celebrate the county's "incredible" farmers.

A spokesperson for the show committee called Mr Caines "a passionate advocate of farming and food in Devon".

The popular agricultural show showcases farming and country life and runs from 16-18 May at the Westpoint Arena near Exeter.

On his appointment as president of the show, Mr Caines said: "We have an amazing heritage in farming, we have all these incredible small farmers producing livestock, chicken and poultry all the way through to cereal, vegetables and fruit, so we really should be celebrating that."

'Passionate advocate'

The chef, a frequent presenter of television food programmes, has a hotel in Exmouth and has established the Michael Caines Academy at Exeter College.

A spokesperson for the show said about Mr Caines: "Beyond his success in the kitchen, he has proven himself a visionary hotelier, a dedicated patron and fundraiser for national and local charities, and a passionate advocate of farming and food in Devon - pushing for sustainability for future generations."

