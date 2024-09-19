Michael Cera, Rachel Weisz, Colman Domingo to Narrate Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Last Dream”

Almodóvar describes the 'The Last Dream' as "a fragmentary autobiography, incomplete and a little cryptic”

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Jason Mendez/Getty Rachel Weisz; Colman Domingo; Michael Cera

Michael Cera, Rachel Weisz, Colman Domingo and more are coming together to honor Pedro Almodóvar’s life's work.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, Sept. 19, it was announced that the audiobook version ofThe Last Dream — which comes out in hardcover and e-book from HarperVia on Sept. 24 — has some serious star power.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The book, which serves as Almodóvar’s English language debut, has been translated from its Spanish version by Frank Wynne.

Harper Collins The Last Dream by Pedro Almodóvar

Additionally, Norbert Leo Butz, Juan Diego Botto and Taylour Paige will also be featured as narrators for The Last Dream — a debut collection of short stories.

Almodóvar, 74, describes the book as, “A fragmentary autobiography, incomplete and a little cryptic,” according to the press release.

Related: Penélope Cruz Praises 'Parallel Mothers' Director Pedro Almodóvar: 'He's Like Family to Me'

“Through the audiobook, readers will hear a range of the film icon’s personal writings dating from the late ‘60s to the present, ranging from memoir, comedy, autofiction, pastiche and gothic fiction,” the release adds of the Spanish film director and screenwriter. “The audiobook cast lifts Almodóvar’s stories from the page and grants listeners a unique and immersive experience.”

Almodóvar’s decades-long career has seen more than two dozen films including Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mother and Talk to Her.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Pedro Almodóvar

The filmmaker has also earned multiple prestigious accolades, such as two Academy Awards, five BAFTA Awards, two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, nine Goya Awards, the French Legion of Honour, the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts, the European Film Academy Achievement in World Cinema Award and the Golden Lion.

His next film, The Room Next Door, is slated for a December 2024 release, and will star Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the New York City premiere of her movie Problemista in February, Swinton, 63, spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about working with Almodóvar for the upcoming comedic drama.

"Oh, you can expect a really delicate Pedro Almodóvar film that's really about adults facing tricky adult things about friendship," the British actress told PEOPLE of the film. "I mean, it's really about good, good friends, and what good friends do for each other."

The Last Dream comes out Sept. 24, and is now available for preorder in all formats wherever books are sold.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.