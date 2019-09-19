Michael Cheika announces Australia's 23-men to play against Fiji

SHOWS: SAPPORO, JAPAN (SEPTEMBER 20, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

"I think with the first game of the World Cup we went for a little bit more experience to be honest. Just for this first one, they have done this before, the two boys playing together. And of course for Isi (Naisarani), it will be first rugby world cup. So, we have worked on this possibility of this type of combination for last couple of weeks. So we are pretty confident with them working well together. "

"Our goal is to have a team that can interchange really quite easily and not have to be dependent on any one player to achieve a certain thing. I suppose a different sort of look maybe from some of other teams where we have got multiple options. It might little different you know there are a lot of difference between Lukhan (Salkaia-Loto and David (Pocock) for example, but they will achieve the same outcomes for us for how we play the game and they bring their own special skillset to the game itself, so we have prepared really well for that and we know there are different option have to be playing with the type of line-out."

STORY: Australia coach Michael Cheika named his squad on Thursday (September 19) to play Fiji in their opening World Cup Pool D match in Sapporo on Saturday.

Michael Cheika had no qualms in reinstating his 'Pooper' loose forward combination for their World Cup Pool D opener against Fiji, with David Pocock and Michael Hooper's experience as important as their threat at the breakdown.

Pocock, who only made his return to rugby earlier this month after battling a long-term calf injury, will wear the number six jersey while Hooper will play openside flanker.

The selection of the duo, however, does upset the balance of the loose forward mix against a big, fast and physical Fijian pack, who could look to exert dominance at the breakdown and in contact, and put pressure on the Wallabies' lineout.

15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Reece Hodge, 13-James O'Connor, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Christian Leali'ifano, 9-Nic White, 8-Isi Naisarani, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-David Pocock, 5-Rory Arnold, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Adam Coleman, 20-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21-Will Genia, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Dane Haylett-Petty

