Michael Cohen Sounds The Alarm On Trump With 'Dementia' Observation

Michael Cohen, former longtime personal attorney to Donald Trump, said he’s spotted some alarming changes in his one-time employer.

“Not only does he look exhausted, he’s behaving like somebody who’s exhausted,” Cohen said on MSNBC on Sunday.

Cohen, who noted that he’s not a doctor, said he thinks it runs deeper than ordinary fatigue.

“It appears to be in line with what one would classify as dementia,” he said. “He starts rambling about anything or everything. He doesn’t want to have a conversation anymore so he starts dancing for 40 minutes.”

That was a reference to a town hall event last week where Trump cut off questions, then spent nearly 40 minutes on the stage listening to music while swaying, waving his arms and occasionally pantomiming a lyric.

Cohen also tweeted an image that Trump posted on his Truth Social website that shows the former president as a football player.

Cohen called it “unhinged and delusional.”

“There is definitely something cognitively wrong here!” he wrote:

From one unhinged and delusional @realDonaldTrump post to the next…There is definitely something cognitively wrong here! pic.twitter.com/9aOwdi9XKI — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 21, 2024

Cohen’s comments come amid new questions over Trump’s health after a series of high-profile cancellations, including planned interviews with “60 Minutes,” CNBC and NBC News.

An unnamed advisor told Politico it was because Trump is “exhausted.”

The events he has attended have been marked by slurred words, confusion over names and places, and long off-topic rambles.

Several other former Trump insiders, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House aide/“The Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman, have also said they’ve spotted signs of decline in the former president.

See more of Cohen’s MSNBC conversation below: