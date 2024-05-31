Michael Cohen Trolls Trump Attorney Todd Blanche With Damning New Nickname

Michael Cohen turned an insult from one of Donald Trump’s attorneys right back at him on Thursday night after the former president was convicted Thursday on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case in New York City.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted that Trump attorney Todd Blanche had said the former president was heavily involved in every substantive decision in his defense and asked Cohen if he saw Trump’s fingerprints on those tactics.

Cohen, a former private attorney and fixer for Trump and a star witness in the Manhattan trial, pointed to a moment during closing arguments when Blanche called Cohen the “GLOAT,” or “greatest liar of all time.”

“It’s a Donald Trump fourth-grade playground bullying type of tactic,” he said, then he put his own spin on that acronym for Blanche.

“I was going to call him a SLOAT, which is the stupidest lawyer of all time,” he said, specifically because of how Blanche allowed Trump to remain involved in his own defense. “You cannot listen to your client when you are trying to create a defense ― a defense that is as important as this one is.”

Michael Cohen responds to Todd Blanche's "G.L.O.A.T." insult with an acronym of his own: S.L.O.A.T. (Stupidest Lawyer Of All Time), for taking too much direction from Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/f6pUluqPYQ — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) May 31, 2024

He said Blanche is now the attorney who lost the first criminal case against a former president.

“It was definitively the stupidest lawyer of all time,” he said. “It just made no sense at all... that’s not how you run a good defense.”

See his full conversation with Maddow below: