Michael Flynn listed as Trump VP on altered FEC filing | Fact check

The claim: Image shows Michael Flynn chosen as vice president pick on Trump FEC filing

A July 3 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a supposed Federal Election Commission statement of candidacy form for former President Donald Trump. Michael Flynn is listed as Trump's "vice president" on the filing.

The post garnered more than 300 likes in two days. Similar versions of the claim were shared on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: Altered

The form has been digitally altered to include Flynn's name. Trump hasn't picked a vice president as of July 5.

No Trump vice president pick

Speculation about who Trump will pick as his candidate for vice president has been growing for months as the election inches closer. His announcement is expected by the start of the Republican National Convention on July 15 but could happen sooner.

But claims that he has already named Flynn, his former national security adviser, as his running mate are false.

Trump's most recent FEC filing from April 17 shows no name listed as vice president.

Flynn also debunked the claim in an X post soon after the supposed form emerged on social media.

"I just saw two unauthorized FEC filings referencing my name," reads Flynn's post. "They are fake news! I don’t know anything about them, and my office has alerted the FEC."

While Trump has not announced his pick, there's no indication that Flynn is a likely candidate.

USA TODAY reached out to Trump's campaign team and the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

