Michael Gove to appoint police chief to head inquiry into bankrupt Labour-run Birmingham council

Michael Gove plans to bring in a senior police chief to investigate financial mismanagement at Britain’s largest local authority, the Telegraph can disclose.

The Communities Secretary is to invoke powers never before used to order a statutory local inquiry into Labour-run Birmingham council, which declared effective bankruptcy last year.

The Government has already sent in commissioners to run the authority, who have so far announced a 21 per cent increase in council tax and drastic cuts to local services, such as the dimming of street lights and fewer bin collections.

‘Catastrophic’ failure of local government

The inquiry, convened under Tony Blair’s Local Government Act of 1999, will have powers to compel witnesses to attend and to compel the provision of documents. Evidence will be taken under oath.

It will consider the failings of governance including the botched implementation of a new IT system, which cost £80 million. The authority will also have to foot a bill of up to £760 million to settle equal pay claims.

A Whitehall official said: “Birmingham city council’s effective bankruptcy is one of the most catastrophic local government failings in recent history.

“The Secretary of State is taking the unprecedented step of ordering a statutory local inquiry under the Local Government Act 1999.

Michael Gove is seeking a senior police officer to head the inquiry, which is the first of its kind - ZUMAPRESS.COM/AVALON

“These powers have never been used before, but reflect the gravity of the situation in Birmingham, the severe failings in governance and the extent of financial mismanagement.

“The Secretary of State is seeking a former senior police chief to chair the inquiry and will set out further detail on its terms and remit in the coming weeks.”

In September, Birmingham Council issued a section 114 notice, which meant the authority could not balance its books.

Commissioners were sent in to run the authority, and they decided to bring in £300 million cuts over two years.

Council tax will rise by 10 per cent in April and 10 per cent the year after – adding £350 to average bills.

Residents will also have to endure reduced services, including spending on highway maintenance being slashed.

Up to 600 council staff could lose their jobs as part of the cuts.

‘Shocking saga’ of botched IT system

Another Government source said: “This statutory inquiry will undoubtedly look at allegations of sweetheart pay deals between unions and council workers, as well as the shocking saga of the botched replacement IT system that cost local taxpayers over £100 million.’

As part of large cuts to adult social care in Birmingham, providers will in many cases not be given inflation-linked increases. Crisis payments for food, gas bills and white goods such as fridges and cookers will cease.

Staff will use fewer mobile phones and will go back to landlines, which are cheaper. And people ringing the council will have to deal with more voice automation rather than human call handlers.

On Tuesday night, a Conservative source said: “Labour have bankrupted Birmingham and hiked council tax on local residents to pay for their out of control spending and eye-watering levels of debt. Residents deserve answers after a decade of decay under Labour.

“This is a flashing red warning sign for what Sir Keir Starmer would do to the UK if he wins the keys to No10: more spending, more borrowing, more debt and higher taxes – bankrupting Britain.”