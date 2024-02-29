Michael Gove investigated by Parliament’s standards watchdog

Michael Gove is currently barred from discussing the allegations - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, has been placed under investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog.

The investigation, opened on Wednesday, relates to Mr Gove’s register of financial interests, according to the Standards Commissioner’s website.

Details of investigations are kept confidential until an inquiry has concluded.

However, it was reported by The Guardian last week that Mr Gove had failed to register a VIP trip to a football match with a Conservative donor. MPs are required to register gifts, benefits and hospitality over a value of £300.

One of six Tories under investigation

Mr Gove’s spokesman said in last week’s Guardian report that his failure to declare the two complimentary tickets was an “oversight” and that he had written to parliamentary authorities to inform them of the potential omission.

He was entertained at a Queens Park Rangers match in 2021, according to the report.

Mr Gove is one of six Tory MPs under investigation by the Standards Commissioner.

The others are Dame Eleanor Laing, the Deputy Speaker, Sir Bernard Jenkin and Virginia Crosbie, who are believed to be under investigation for allegedly attending a birthday drinks event in breach of lockdown rules. The Metropolitan Police closed its investigation into the same allegations in December, with no action being taken.

Bob Stewart and Miriam Cates are also under investigation.

Mr Gove is currently barred from discussing the allegations, so has declined to comment.