Michael J Fox presents the Best Film Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024. (Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images)

What Did You Miss?

The EE Bafta Film Awards welcomed Michael J Fox to the podium to present the Best Film Award.

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 33 years ago, the retired Back to the Future actor was wheeled onto the stage by an assistant before standing up to address the glitzy crowd.

As Fox's surprise cameo aired on BBC One - leading to yet another victory for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, its seventh of the ceremony - viewers were overcome with emotion on social platform X.

David Beckham meets the Back to the Future legend backstage. (Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

What, how and why?

Due to his ill health, Fox rarely makes public appearances, so it was no shock to see the whole of Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on its feet to applaud his efforts, including Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and Barbie's Ryan Gosling.

"There's a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. It can change your outlook. Sometimes it can change your life," he said before announcing the Best Film Award nominees.

They were Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Holdovers, Anatomy of a Fall, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won the Best Film Award. (Universal)

How did Baftas viewers respond on social media?

It was a case of universal love for the 62-year-old, who founded the Michael J Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund Parkinson's research.

"What an icon and inspiration Michael J Fox is. Nobody quite like it and so deserving of that standing ovation #BAFTAs" and "Michael J Fox is an incredibly brave man and a beautiful soul. Seeing him present the final award at the #BAFTAs was testament to his resilience and courage... and to the enduring power of film and acting," read just two of the reactions.

All those stars in the room, and still the biggest and most affectionate reaction is for Michael J Fox, because the man is a legend. #EEBAFTAs — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 18, 2024

The best thing by far on tonight’s #BAFTAs was the appearance of the incredible Michael J Fox and the standing ovation he received from the audience of his fellow film stars. Quite the moment 🙌🏻 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Zvl8xrvQTA — Sharon (@see75) February 18, 2024

Michael J. Fox deserves his ovation at the BAFTAs. He has battled Parkinson's disease since 1991 and raised awareness and huge amounts of money for this horrendous disease. My own family has been affected by Parkinson’s so hats off to Michael J. Fox.



pic.twitter.com/v3WbdNi2LW — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) February 18, 2024

My eyes well up every time I see Michael J Fox. What an absolute hero that man is. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/17SkykpdaT — Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) February 18, 2024

Happy to see Michael J. Fox just won the whole BAFTAs #EEBAFTAs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5jVJG4YwFD — Adele Carlsen 💙💛 (@adelecarlsen) February 18, 2024

Michael J. Fox. What a guy pic.twitter.com/SU940i5gXa — Ricky Harries (@RickyHarries) February 18, 2024

That standing ovation for Michael J Fox has broken me 😫🥹😭😭 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Q08igYXzVa — Tellylassie (@ScutcherM) February 18, 2024

I do love Michael J Fox. His films of course, mixed with the power of him just being him himself. ⭐️💜 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/KYEJSFbC28 — Simon Minty (@simonminty) February 18, 2024

Read more:

Watch: Michael J Fox receives standing ovation as he presents Baftas 2024 award