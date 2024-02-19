Michael J Fox brings people to tears in Baftas surprise appearance

Back To The Future star Michael J Fox, who is living with Parkinson's disease, made a surprise appearance at the Baftas to present the best film award.

The 62-year-old actor came onstage in a wheelchair but insisted on standing up at the podium to hand out the prize to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Fox received a standing ovation, with many social media users posting that they were in tears seeing him on stage.

He was diagnosed in the 1990s and rarely makes public appearances.

Davis Guggenheim's film, Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, was nominated for best documentary but lost out to 20 Days In Mariupol.

Introducing the Canadian-American actor onto the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Bafta host David Tennant described him as a "true legend of cinema".

When presenting the nominees for best film, Fox described cinema as "magic" which can "change your life".

He said: "Five films were nominated in this category tonight and all five have something in common. They are the best of what we do."

He talked about film as bringing people together, "no matter who you are or where you're from".

He added: "There's a reason why they say movies are magic because movies can change your day.

"It can change your outlook. Sometimes it can change your life."

Social media users were quick to react to Fox's appearance on X, formerly Twitter, with one saying he was "in floods of tears" the minute he came on stage.

"Absolute hero," wrote another. "He's a total legend and wonderful human," added a third.

Fox founded the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000. According to CBS News, the Foundation has raised more than £1.58bn.

Parkinson's disease, a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, affects around 128,000 people in England, according the NHS.

Parkinson's UK describe it as "the fastest growing neurological condition in the world".