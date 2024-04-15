Michael J. Fox recalls 'surreal' encounter with Princess Diana

The actor has reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his decades-long acting career, which began in the early '80s. "It all got so crazy," Michael told People of the early years of his career. "There's nothing I could think of that wouldn't happen." The Family Ties star went on to reveal that he was seated next to the late royal at the London premiere of his most iconic film, Back to the Future, in December 1985. "With the royal premiere of Back to the Future, I sat next to Princess Diana," he continued.