Michael J Fox recreates Back to the Future scenes ahead of 40th anniversary

Michael J Fox has stunned fans after recreating two iconic scenes from the cult classic, Back to the Future.

The film, first released in 1985, stars Addams Family actor Christopher Lloyd, Howard the Duck star Lea Thompson, Willard’s Crispin Glover and High Strung actor Thomas F Wilson. It follows Fox’s Marty McFly as he is sent back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean built by eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Lloyd).

However, he inadvertently stops his parents from falling in love and erasing his own existence, so he’s tasked with reuniting the pair so that he can go back to his normal life in the future.

Back to the Future celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebration, Fox, Lloyd, Thompson and Glover reunited at the Fan Expo New Orleans on Saturday (11 January) for a special panel.

They were joined by Eighties musician Huey Lewis, who has a cameo in the original film as a teacher who tells Fox’s McFly that his rendition of “Power of Love” is “just too darn loud” for the school’s Battle of the Bands contest.

On Sunday (12 January) Lewis joined Fox as he recreated the moment with a megaphone in Fox’s face.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (11 January), Fox recreated a scene with actor James Tolkan who plays the strict and scolding principal Stanford S Strickland. The stars reprised the moment when Strickland tells McFly off for being a slacker.

Film became a cult classic after being released in 1985 (© 1985 Universal City Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

“Slackers never change and Mr. Strickland will be sure to remind you,” a caption to the post on the Expo’s Instagram page read.

“Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan reunited at #FANEXPONewOrleans2025 today and it was just like old times.”

Huey Lewis tells off Michael J Fox in a recreation of the iconic scene (Deloreanrental.com)

“Man. Kids don’t understand how epic this photo is,” wrote one fan.

“’Why even bother McFly, you’re too much like your old man! No McFly...ever amounted to anything in the history of HILL VALLEY!!!!’” quoted another with iconic lines from the movie.

“Thank you, Mr Fox made this 80’s kid day!” commented another.

When it was released, the film received critical acclaim as well as commercial success. It won Academy Awards for Best Sound Editing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Sound Mixing in 1986.