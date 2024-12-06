Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is engaged: 'I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect'

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, is engaged!

The King of Pop's princess shared her boyfriend popped the question in an Instagram carousel celebrating her fiancée Justin "Blue" Long's birthday.

"Happy Birthday sweet Blue," she captioned the post.

She continued: "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."

Paris Jackson slams 'abuse' from Michael Jackson superfans over birthday post for King of Pop

USA TODAY has reached out to Paris Jackson's reps for comment.

The pair started dating in 2022. Earlier this year, Jackson, 26, attended the 2024 Grammy Awards, sans Long, covering up all of her tattoos for the night as a blank canvas to compliment her black Celine gown.

"It's all Celine head to toe with my own jewelry and covered all the tattoos," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the process "took a few hours."

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is engaged!

Jackson, who is estimated to have over 80 tattoos, told the outlet she wanted to switch things up for the evening. "I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing," she explained. "And it gives the dress it's own moment, you know?"

2024 marks 15 years since Michael Jackson died of an accidental ovedose at his Los Angeles home on June 25, 2009, at 50. Michael Jackson's son and Paris' brother Prince Jackson paid a bittersweet tribute to the late King of Pop on the 15th anniversary of his death.

"Miss you pops. The world felt better with you in it," the 27-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on June 25, according to screenshots shared by People and Complex.

The heartfelt post included an image of Michael Jackson surrounded by performers during the pop star's 1993 Super Bowl XXVII halftime show.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is engaged