Michael Jordan Is the Mystery Owner of Pininfarina’s New 1,900 HP Hypercar

Michael Jordan is the richest professional athlete of all time and he’s making the most of it.

His Airness has been revealed as the mystery owner of the one-of-a-kind Pininfarina Battista Targamerica that was on display during this year’s Monterey Car Week. The high-powered EV is the latest addition to a stunning collection of cars the NBA great has built over the past 40 years.

The Battista Targamerica made a bit of fuss when it debuted at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering this August. Sure, it was nice to see a Battista with a removable roof—not a “targa top” except that phrase is trademarked by Porsche—but what was most interesting about the one-off was that Pininfarina wouldn’t say who its owner was. Until now.

The big reveal came in a post to the marque’s social media channels earlier this week. Pininfarina did not name Jordan—though he is referred to as a “dear friend”—but did feature a photo of him receiving the car and included the hashtag “#goat.”

The Battista Targamerica is actually Jordan’s second example of an EV, according to Motor Authority. It’s easy to see why he’s so drawn to the EV. The stylish hypercar, which is a cousin of the Rimac Nevera, is powered by a quad-motor powertrain that pumps out an astonishing 1,900 horses and 1,696 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to this unnecessarily high amount of oomph, the car can slingshot from zero to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds (which briefly made it the fastest accelerating production car of all time) and hit a top speed of 222 mph.

Michael Jordan’s Pininfarina Battista Targamerica

Jordan’s second Battista is finished in silver and features blue and black accents running along the bottom of the vehicle. The removable roof isn’t all that differentiates it from other examples of the EV. It also has frameless doors to accommodate the modification, as well as a sealed-off panel in place of the rear window. The interior is covered in tan leather with black accents and has been customized with a cigar humidor for Jordan, a noted aficionado. The Battista costs $2.5 million, but we imagine this one possibly set the billionaire back more than that.

Jordan, who co-owns the 23XI NASCAR team, has never hidden his love of cars. In fact, it feels like every few months a piece from his gargantuan auto collection will go up for grabs. In the last couple of years, a 1991 BMW 850i, 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser and a 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition previously owned by the basketball legend have all changed hands.

