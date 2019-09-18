Michael Jordan Is Releasing an Ultra-Luxury Line of Tequila

From Esquire

A lot of celebrity liquor brands are bad. Really bad. Nearly undrinkable. But Cincoro, a new tequila dropping into the luxury end of the market this month, has all the makings of a very good celebrity liquor.

For starters, its celebrities backers are NBA heavyweights, including the president and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss; the co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Edens; and the lead owners of the Boston Celtics, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck. Rounding out the group is Michael Jordan. Yes, that Michael Jordan. He owns a good chunk of the Charlotte Hornets, a team that you probably hadn't thought about much until right this moment. But more importantly, he's the GOAT. Simple as that.

Turns out, Jordan is also a lover of tequila. He and the other basketball folks got together at a dinner one night and waxed poetic about the virtues of the agave spirit, at least according to a press release, and Cincoro was the result. The name Cincoro comes from the Spanish words for "five" and "gold"—cinco and oro—for the five founding partners and their "gold standard" tequila. The partners don't have a distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, but they hand-picked the 100-percent Weber Blue agave from private farms in the highlands and lowlands to be made into four different tequilas.

Blanco, which is unaged, is $70 a bottle. Reposado, aged eight to 10 months, is $90. Añejo, aged 24 to 28 months, is $130. And Extra Añejo, aged 40 to 44 months, is an astounding $1,600. Needless to say, these bottles aren't for casual sipping. In fact, you might want to save that Extra Añejo for extremely special occasions. Like winning MVP in all six NBA finals that you play in, and also winning all six of those finals.

The tequila (except the blanco) is aged in ex-American whiskey barrels for what Cincoro claims is longer than other premium tequilas like George Clooney’s Casamigos, Forbes reports. Cincoro says the result is smooth, rich tequilas where you can taste the complexity. In another hat tip to the sports world, Jordan and the crew tapped Nike's VP of innovative special projects, Mark Smith, to design the bottles. All four are available to shop online at Reserve Bar.

Who knows, maybe Cincoro tequila pairs well with Jordan’s steak sauce.

You Might Also Like