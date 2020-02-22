Michael Jordan Wears the Same Watch Brand as Iron Man

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities.

This week, I wrote about several watch brands that approach their duty to telling time like the great Greek philosophers might—they believe that maybe it’s not as important to tell the exact time as it is to make you feel differently about the here and now. “What’s important to actually do is create consciousness, so that people become conscious about their time,” said Felix Baumgartner, Urwerk’s co-founder. Michael Jordan, of all people, wore one of these time-bending watches during NBA All-Star weekend. The Urwerk UR-202S, released in 2011, was the brand’s first piece to come on a metal bracelet instead of a leather strap. It looks like something Jordan pilfered from one of the Monstar aliens from Space Jam before they went back to their home planet. Best of all, because of the shape of the watch, Urwerk refers to it as the “Hammerhead.” How freaking cool is that? Also this week, Jackie Chan wears a Richard Mille and Stormzy pulls a timepiece doubleheader.

Michael Jordan’s Urwerk UR-202S

Maybe Michael Jordan and Urwerk was the watch-athlete connection under our noses the whole time. Urwerk is the brand of choice for those capable of superhero-type acts. In Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr. wore a UR-105 as Iron Man. It adds up that the guy capable of soaring from the free throw line would also gravitate towards Urwerk.

