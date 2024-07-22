Michael Jordan and Wife Yvette Prieto Stroll Through Portofino Arm-In-Arm on European Vacation

Jordan and Prieto married in 2013 and share twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The European adventure continues for Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto!

The couple were spotted strolling through the summer vacation hotspot of Portofino, Italy arm in arm. Jordan, 61, was dressed in a white t-shirt and a dark pair of shorts, with coordinating bright white sneakers and a white bucket hat.



Prieto, 45, chose a more colorful ensemble for the outting. She wore a white t-shirt underneath a multi-colored print jacket and matching printed shorts. The former model accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and brown sandals for the sight-seeing outting.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Despite their casual outfits, at 6'6", Jordan still easily stood out in the crowd and onlookers were eager to try and snap photos of the couple, who walked with what appeared to be a security guard, before being whisked away by a blue van branded with the logo of a local eco-farm that offers tours.



NKP

The sighting of the retired Chicago Bulls star and his wife came a couple of weeks after they were spotted in another celeb-favorite European vacation destination: Saint-Tropez, France.

There, they were seen enjoying a beach day, holding hands as they walked on the sand together, The couple also had a lunch date at Casa Amor restaurant and took a boat ride.

Jordan wearing a black Jordan brand hat, a white t-shirt and black shorts. Prieto was wearing another coordinating set: a matching all-white jacket and shorts over a pink bathing suit.

Erika Goldring/Getty

The couple, who married in 2013 and share 10-year-old twins Victoria and Ysabel, are rarely seen in public together.

Before their European trip, their last public appearance together was in June 2023 on the red carpet of a party at Electric Jane in Nashville to celebrate the start of NASCAR race weekend.

