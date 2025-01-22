Michael Keaton Comedy ‘Goodrich’ Sets Max Premiere Date

Indie parenting comedy Goodrich, starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis, is set to make an exclusive global streaming debut on Max on Friday, January 31, debuting on HBO linear on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Home Again), the film from Ketchup Entertainment follows Andy Goodrich (Keaton), whose life is upended when his wife and mother of their nine-year-old twins enters a 90-day rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Thrust into the world of modern parenthood, Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Kunis), as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had.

Produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Kevin Mann and Dave Caplan, pic also stars Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven, Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, Lauren Benanti and Andie MacDowell. Keaton, Amy Pascal and Kunis served as executive producers.

Other titles coming to Max soon include Sundance genre-bender Your Monster on January 24, A24’s romance We Live in Time on February 7 and Waitress: The Musical on February 14.

