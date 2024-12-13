Michael Kosta Chews Up Trump For Telling The 'Worst Story' He's Ever Heard

“Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta clowned Donald Trump on Thursday for sharing one of his “very real stories of real Americans who are really suffering for real” as the president-elect spoke about an old woman with “no money” at the grocery store.

The president-elect, after being named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” dropped by the New York Stock Exchange where he rang the opening bell and shared a tale about a woman who went to the counter with three apples before noticing their price.

“She said, ‘Will you excuse me,’ and she walked one of the apples back to the refrigerator and came back to pay for the two apples and she left with two apples and the woman said, ‘That was so sad,’” said Trump, who backtracked on his pledge to reduce grocery prices in the Time story.

Kosta shook his head and declared that an old woman should never be “forced” to return an apple to the refrigerator at a grocery store in America.

“By the way, that old woman’s name? Granny Smith. Really makes you think,” he quipped.

He added, “Seriously that was the worst story I’ve ever heard. That’s like if my daughter is refusing to go to bed and she asks me to make up a story. Oh yeah, once there was an old woman. She tried to buy three apples then she ended up buying two. OK, sweetie. Dada has to go watch ‘Shogun.’ Goodnight.”

Check out more of Kosta’s Thursday monologue below.

