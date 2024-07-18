Michael Kosta Dismisses Political 'Unity' Talk In Devastating GOP Takedown

Michael Kosta broke down why GOP lawmakers haven’t put divisions aside after major media outlets predicted a tonal shift in speeches at the Republican National Convention.

“Daily Show” guest host Ronny Chieng tossed to a RNC supercut on Wednesday featuring Republicans criticizing Biden’s “violent crime crisis” and knocking Democrats for tearing “down this great country.”

He later asked Kosta what happened to the “unity” talk just days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s boring, so they stopped,” Kosta said.

Chieng argued that it’s hard to lower the temperature but asked Kosta whether it’s worth the effort to “try and bring the country together.”

“No, it’s not. It’s actually un-American. Division has always been a part of American identity,” Kosta replied.

“Hamilton versus Burr, the North versus the Confederacy, tits versus ass — still dividing families today. We’re a nation built on disagreement. Where did this idea come from that the United States has to be united?”

Chieng proceeded to point to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks as a time when he felt America was “united.”

“Oh, yeah? How’d that go? We united around invading the wrong country,” Kosta said.

“It’s like my parents always told us as kids: We’re not good together.”

