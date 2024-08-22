Michael Madsen and His Estranged Wife Speak Out After Actor's Arrest on Domestic Battery Charge

The actor's lawyer said he is "definitely not guilty of domestic violence," and his wife DeAnna said Madsen "is struggling with his own personal issues"

Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Getty Michael Madsen on March 6, 2019

A lawyer for Michael Madsen is speaking out after the actor was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Madsen, 66, was taken into custody in Malibu, Calif., early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 17. An attorney for the Kill Bill star claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that Madsen "confronted" DeAnna and "asked her to leave" the house, adding that the situation "has been an ongoing problem."

“Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife,” Wander added. “He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

Additionally, DeAnna responded to THR in a statement, "Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time."



Madsen's rep and lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.



VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty DeAnna Madsen and Michael Madsen on Nov. 16, 2020

Online arrest records show that Madsen's bail was set at $20,000; a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE on Aug. 19 that Madsen had returned home.

"It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both," his rep told Variety in a previous statement.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE in a statement Aug. 22 that deputies responded to a call just after midnight on Aug. 17 in which an informant "stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence."

"The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing," the department added.



Albert L. Ortega/Getty Michael Madsen on Nov. 20, 2022

Michael and his wife DeAnna have been married since 1996, and he was previously married twice before. According to THR, the couple separated after their 26-year-old son Hudson died by suicide in January 2022.

Michael and DeAnna share one other son, Luke, 18, whom THR reported lives with Michael amid his parents' separation. The Reservoir Dogs star also has three other children: Christian, Calvin and Max.



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

