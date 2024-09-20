Michael Madsen requests divorce, restraining order from wife DeAnna following his arrest

Following his recent legal trouble, Michael Madsen and his wife of 28 years, DeAnna Madsen, are calling it quits.

Madsen, who was arrested on a domestic violence charge last month, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

The actor, 66, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split with DeAnna. The former couple has been separated since the January 2022 death of their son Hudson, who died by suicide at age 26.

In a statement attached to his divorce petition, Madsen alleges a pattern of abuse from his estranged spouse and accuses her of contributing to the death of their son. He also claims his August arrest stemmed from a trespassing incident by DeAnna.

"Michael is looking forward to spending quality time with his children and pursuing acting and writing poetry…now that he is free from a toxic, abusive marriage," Madsen's attorney Perry C. Wander said in a statement to USA TODAY.

A representative for DeAnna could not be reached by USA TODAY at the time of publication.

As part of his divorce filing, Madsen is requesting that the court deny spousal support to DeAnna and terminate her rights to the actor's pension. Allocation of the pair's shared property will be determined at a later time.

Madsen has also filed a restraining order against DeAnna to "ensure his safety and well-being" amid their breakup.

Madsen's relationship with DeAnna marked his third marriage. He was previously married to Georganne LaPiere and Jeannine Bisignano. Madsen and DeAnna share sons Calvin, Luke and the late Hudson. He also shares children Christian and Max with Bisignano.

In his restraining order against DeAnna, Madsen alleges multiple instances of physical and verbal abuse by his estranged wife, including a purported break-in on Aug. 17 that led to his arrest for domestic violence.

The filing states DeAnna entered Madsen's home and "invaded his personal space by entering his bedroom." Authorities from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were allegedly contacted for assistance.

Madsen was arrested following the incident and subsequently booked at LASD’s Malibu/Lost Hills station, where he was charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

The "Kill Bill" star claims the charge was later dismissed. USA TODAY has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

"I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in (DeAnna) breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for (domestic violence)," Madsen said in a statement included in his divorce petition. "Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine was no exception."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Aug. 22, DeAnna said, “Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time.”

Madsen included his and DeAnna's 18-year-old son Luke in the restraining order, as the actor is "deeply concerned for both his own safety and that of his son, particularly in light of the tragic loss of his other son to suicide."

In his statement to the court, Madsen claims DeAnna "drove" Hudson to his death through "her neglect, drinking and alcoholism."

If granted, the restraining order would require DeAnna to not contact Madsen and their son; to stay at least 300 feet away from Madsen's home, vehicle and place of work; and to complete a 52-week batterer intervention program.

A hearing in Madsen's case is scheduled for Oct. 9.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by the phone (800-799-7233), which they recommend for those who think their online activity is being monitored by their abuser. They can help survivors develop a plan to achieve safety for themselves and their children.

