Michael Malone dismisses ‘stupid-ass questions’ about blowing 20-point lead in Game 7
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone dismissed “stupid-ass questions” about Denver blowing a 20-point second-half lead to squander Game 7 of the west semis.
Denver coach Michael Malone calls them “the two greatest words in sports.” The NBA has two of them Sunday, and all four teams — the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Knicks and Pacers — have experienced both ends of blowouts in their otherwise scintillating semifinal series. In the East, Indiana prevailed by 32 points in Game 4 only to watch New York return the favor with a 30-point shellacking in Game 5.
Top Plays vs. Denver Nuggets, 05/19/2024
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Xander Schauffele.
“I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”
NEW YORK (AP) — When the Indiana Pacers compiled one of the best offensive seasons in NBA history, they were just getting warmed up. For Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, they delivered something really spectacular. Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and the Pacers set an NBA playoff record by shooting 67.1% from the field, beating the New York Knicks 130-109 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 10 years. “We have a historic offense obviously, bu
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's victory over rival heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in ten pictures.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele faced yet another major champion down the stretch and this time delivered some magic of his own. He swirled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the PGA Championship for his first major championship in another thriller at Valhalla. The birdie putt denied Bryson DeChambeau — and LIV Golf — a chance at another major title and put Schauffele in the record book with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history. “I just kept tellin
DALLAS (AP) — A smiling Luka Doncic pumped his fist as he settled in next to Kyrie Irving to answer questions about the Dallas Mavericks advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three seasons. Doncic's co-star wasn't there for the run that ended with a five-game loss to eventual champion Golden State two years ago. Irving hasn't played this deep in the playoffs since he and LeBron James were together in Cleveland seven years ago. And don't think that didn't occur to the
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
The Undertaker made an impression on his wife, Michelle McCool, before they met
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has been shorter, lighter and older than all of his opponents since he moved up to the heavyweight division. Usyk's heart and skill are enormous, and he overcame a major size disadvantage against Tyson Fury to become the world's first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. Usyk defeated Fury by split decision on Sunday, knocking down his hulking opponent in the ninth round and eventually earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-o
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — At the Rugby World Cup in 2022, Canada pushed top-ranked England to the limit before falling 26-19 in the semifinal. eventually finishing fourth at the tournament. On Sunday, the Canadian women took the next step with a historic 22-19 victory over New Zealand, winning the Pacific Four Series and replacing the Black Ferns at No. 2 in the world rankings behind England. "I feel like we've been knocking on the door and pushing to make a statement on the world stage for Ca
Rod Brind’Amour, who has guided the Hurricanes to the NHL playoffs — and to a first-round win — in each of his 6 seasons, will return on a multi-year deal.
EDMONTON — The clash of the Canadian clubs is going the limit. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their best-of-seven, second-round playoff series on Saturday. “I thought the boys were ready from the start, we obviously knew what was at stake tonight,” said Oilers forward Dylan Holloway. “There was probably a bit
TORONTO — Alek Manoah was superb for seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, as the Toronto Blue Jays fended off the Tampa Bays Rays 5-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Manoah (1-1) allowed just one walk and one hit in his best start of the season. He dropped his earned-run average from 4.91 to 3.00. It was Manoah's first win since a 7-3 victory in Boston on Aug. 4 as he struggled through 2023 and began this season on the injured list with shoulder soreness. Daniel Vogelbach was 3-fo
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored twice and added an assist as Canada edged Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday to remain unbeaten at the world hockey championship. Canada, the defending champion, improved to 6-0 in the tournament, with one of those victories coming in overtime. Switzerland suffered its first loss in six contests. The win moved Canada atop the Group A standings with 17 points, two ahead of second-place Czechia. The Canadians square off against Czechia on Tuesday. Switzerland stands th
The Preakness has turned into a quite a spoiler lately on the road to the Triple Crown. Mystik Dan's 2 1/4-length defeat Saturday marked the sixth consecutive year the Kentucky Derby winner failed to win the Preakness. This time it was Seize the Grey and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas who beat the Derby winner in the Triple Crown's middle race at Pimlico.
Today marks the second part of the Triple Crown of horse racing: the Preakness Stakes. See all horses' live odds and post positions.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle challenged his team to play more physically and more tenaciously Friday night. His desperate team responded with one of its most inspired performances all season. Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points and seven rebounds, Myles Turner added 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Pacers turned the tables on the New York Knicks with a 116-103 victory to even the Eastern Conference semifinals at 3-3. The decisive Game 7 will be played Sunday at M