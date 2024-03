Michael McIntyre cancels show after undergoing emergency operation

Michael McIntyre has been forced to cancel a comedy show due to an emergency operation.

The British comedian, who was one of the most-watched TV stars over Christmas 2023, was set to perform at Southhampton’s Mayflower Theatre on Monday (4 March).

However, an announcement has informed ticket-owners that the date will have to be rescheduled – days after the host of BBC game show The Wheel pulled out playing Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday (20 February) due to “illness”.

A statement shared by the comedy star’s team on Sunday (3 March) revealed that McIntyre is currently “unable to perform” after having “an operation to remove kidney stones”.

The announcement read: “We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton. Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones. The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly.

“Tickets will remain valid for the new date. If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

McIntyre’s fans shared well wishes to the comedian, with many who themselves have previously had kidney stones posting particular sympathy for what he must be enduring.

The gig is part of the comedian’s world tour, which commenced in September 2024, and has seen him perform in Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

Forthcoming dates this month will see McIntyre grace the stage in Newcastle and Manchester.

McIntyre, 48, is one of the BBC’s most-watched TV stars, with his game show The Wheel and entertainment series Michael McIntyre’s Big Night regularly, pulling in huge audiences for the corporation.

Michael McIntyre has cancelled a show after undergoing emergency surgery (BBC)

In 2014, McIntyre made headlines after walking off stage when an audience member in the front row repeatedly used her phone throughout his set.

The frustrated comedian asked security to “sort it out” and promised the audience at Darlington’s Civic Theatre he would be back, before he left the stage.

According to the Northern Echo, staff spoke to the woman and some members of the audience chanted for her to be removed from the venue.

The comedian returned to the stage several minutes later and carried on his act

McIntyre often uses anecdotes about his marriage as part of his stand-up material but, in 2020, the comedian said there was one joke in particular he regrets making.