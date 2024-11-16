Michael Moore Trashes America’s ‘Evil Deeds’ After Trump Win

Filmmaker Michael Moore slammed all of America as “not a good people” following President-elect Donald Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris.

The Oscar-winning documentarian, an outspoken critic of Trump, wagered days before the election that Trump would be “toast” against a more established and experienced politician like Harris in an MSNBC interview.

Falling quiet in the days since Trump’s decisive election win, Moore broke his silence by lashing out at his fellow Americans in a Substack post on Wednesday.

“If you stop and think about it, we’ve come up with a lot of doozies in our history,” Moore wrote in a post on his Substack on Wednesday. “Like the genocide of 20 million Native Americans. Or the enslavement of 12 million kidnapped Africans. Or us invading Vietnam and killing 4 million Asian people for no reason at all. We are not a good people.”

He continued, “We have a non-stop cavalcade, a sordid laundry list of evil deeds that led us directly to last week, to the point where we the people, by popular vote, elected a 34-time convicted felon, a fascist, and a civilly-charged and convicted sexual abuser to be our 47th president of the United States.”

Trump landed a decisive victory over Harris, even as polls had predicted a much tighter race.

While Moore’s post largely railed against Trump, and the American populace for electing him, he also directed some blame at Harris and the Democratic Party, seeming to knock the campaign for touting endorsements from the likes of billionaire Mark Cuban and former Vice President Dick Cheney .

“It’s possible that history may be kinder to us if, next time, the working class doesn’t see our candidate campaigning with Wall Street billionaires,” he wrote. “Or having to watch the campaign celebrate being endorsed by war criminals.”

He ended the article with a list of suggestions about how to “recharge, reboot, and revitalize our spirit,” encouraging his followers to take care of themselves, join a community of some kind, and “be the anti-Trump.”

Moore—known for his documentaries that interrogate American society and politics, like Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11—has been an influential voice on the left for more than two decades.