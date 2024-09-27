Michael Mosley's widow accepts podcast honour

Just One Thing, the podcast presented by the late Dr Michael Mosley, has been inducted into the British Podcast Awards' Hall of Fame.

The BBC Radio 4 podcast reveals surprisingly simple tips that are scientifically proven to improve your health and change your life.

In one of her first public appearances since his death, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley accepted the award on behalf of her late husband.

"I wish more than anything that Michael was here himself to be collecting this award," she told the ceremony.

Mosley died of natural causes when he collapsed while walking on the Greek island of Symi in June.

Mosley was credited with popularising a form of intermittent fasting called the 5:2 diet [BBC]

The British Podcast Awards Hall of Fame category was created in 2023, with the multi-award winning My Dad Wrote a Porno becoming the first inductee.

Just One Thing began in 2021 and over three years explored a range of health topics, from the benefits of cold showers to how learning an instrument can boost your brain power.

Collecting the award at the ceremony in London, Dr Bailey Mosley said: "Michael knew that Just One Thing had really connected with people, he loved the simplicity of the format and being able to genuinely help people.

"The outpouring to me and my family in the last three months has shown us that it wasn't just the podcast they loved, it was Michael too.

"He spent many happy hours recording in our cupboard, making Just One Thing. My role was to supply coffee and sound effects."

She concluded with a touching reminder: "Life can be shorter than you ever imagine, and so if there's one thing you do today, hug your loved ones, tell them they are loved, don't ever take time for granted."

Have You Heard George's Podcast? Chapter 4: After Empire launched in September 2023 [BBC]

The BBC scooped up 12 awards out of the 28 categories, including Best True Crime and Best Documentary for journalist Jordan Dunbar's Blood on the Dancefloor.

The podcast tells the untold story of the murder of Darren Bradshaw, a gay police officer in Northern Ireland in 1997 and how the LGBT community fought back against prejudice during the Troubles.

There was also success for the BBC's Disinformation & Social Media Correspondent Marianna Spring, who won the Best Host award for her work on the BBC podcasts Marianna in Conspiracyland, Why Do You Hate Me & Americast.

Other winners included Legend: The Joni Mitchell Story as Best Arts and Culture podcast, Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver's Miss Me? in the Best Entertainment category, and Have You Heard George's Podcast in the Best Factual category.

George the Poet muses on the interplay between crime and music in his community, painting an audio-portrait that is in equal parts complex and compelling.

Jordan North and William Hanson made history this year, becoming the first UK podcast to be streamed live in cinemas [PA Media]

Fan-favourite Help I Sexted My Boss, hosted by Jordan North and William Hanson, won the Listeners' Choice Award, the only prize of the night chosen solely by public voting.

The comedy duo made history earlier this year when their live show at the London Palladium was broadcast into 400 cinemas across Europe, becoming the first UK podcast to ever do so.

Audible's Press Play, Turn On won the prestigious Podcast of the Year.

Presented by performer and accessibility consultant Amelia Lander-Cavallo, the podcast explores the world of audio porn through interviews with creators and other disabled 'smut-searchers'.

Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell's The Rest Is Politics was crowned Podcast Champion, recognising its significant impact on the podcasting landscape. Since its launch, the podcast has taken up near-permanent residence at the top of the podcasting charts.

The award has previously been won by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally of My Therapist Ghosted Me, and You, Me and the Big C, in which Dame Deborah James, Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland focused on living with cancer.