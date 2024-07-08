Michael Mosley to be honoured with special day of shows across the BBC

Michael Mosley, the late TV doctor, is to be honoured across BBC radio and TV with a dedicated day when presenters and audiences will be encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing.

The 67-year-old TV doctor collapsed and died in intense heat while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi in June.

In his memory, the broadcaster will host the Just One Thing Day - named after his popular BBC Radio 4 podcast where he revealed tips to help improve your health - on Friday, July 12.

The day will be based on Mosley’s ethos to “encourage healthy habits by introducing easy routines or simple swaps into daily life to improve health and wellbeing”, the BBC has said.

BBC Radio 4 will include on the Today programme those who have changed their lives as a result of Mosley’s tips.

Later on Woman’s Hour, host Anita Rani will reflect on the impact the TV doctor has had on her life with a focus on the benefits of exercise.

The Food Programme will showcase past Just One Thing topics ranging from eating oily fish to the benefits of turmeric, while Front Row will celebrate how listening to music or playing an instrument can bring a sense of calm.

‘Michael’s broadcasting changed people’s lives’

Elsewhere across the BBC, Radio 2’s Tina Daheley and 6 Music’s Craig Charles will both get involved with one thing to improve their wellbeing and BBC Radio 1 will also mark the day.

TV shows Morning Live and The One Show, where Mosley was a regular contributor, will join in celebrating his legacy.

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra, said: “Michael’s broadcasting changed people’s lives. His Radio 4 podcast inspired so many to take up small, everyday things to improve their health and well-being.

“So we thought it would be fitting to dedicate a day to the impact he had on people’s lives and celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond.

“He was a hugely well-liked and widely admired colleague within radio and TV, so it is no surprise that so many programmes across the BBC have been keen to share their support for Michael as part of Just One Thing Day.

“I hope audiences will be similarly inspired to join us to do Just One Thing in memory of Michael.”

In June, the BBC broadcasted Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain, which commemorated the doctor’s life and explored his hands-on approach to promoting health through his TV and radio programmes.

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and he often pushed his body to extreme lengths during his research into health and wellbeing.

He first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

During his career he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.