Michael Mosley lay undiscovered for five days, CCTV shows

Greek officials near to where the body was found at Agia Marina - Jeff Gilbert

Dr Michael Mosley’s body lay undiscovered just yards from a beach resort for nearly five days, it emerged on Sunday, as his wife said he “so very nearly made it” to safety.

‌The broadcaster and author was found dead on Sunday morning after his disappearance while walking on the Greek island of Symi last Wednesday caused a major search and rescue operation.‌

CCTV footage shows Dr Mosley gingerly walking down a rocky mountain near the perimeter fence of the Agia Marina resort before he appears to stumble and fall out of view, just over two hours after he left his wife and friends.‌

His wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, paid tribute to her “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband”.

‌She said: “We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.”

‌The local coroner said an initial examination had ruled out foul play as there were “no obvious injuries” to Dr Mosley’s body, adding: “It looks like it was a fall.”

‌A spokesperson for the coroner said they would need to establish whether he had a “medical episode” which would take some time.

Dr Michael Mosley had almost reached his destination, the resort of Agia Marina - Jeff Gilbert

‌A police source said they had ruled out any possibility of criminality but that it was currently impossible to determine the cause of the death.

‌Tributes from friends and colleagues poured in for Dr Mosley who popularised the 5:2 diet.

‌Jamie Oliver, the celebrity chef, said he was a “wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man” who “did such a lot of good for public health”.

‌Writing in the Telegraph, his friend Dr Tim Spector, the epidemiologist, said Dr Mosley’s “humble, calm and self-deprecating style as he carefully explained complex science in simple terms, [was] why the public loved him.”

‌Dr Mosley had been on holiday when he left his wife and their friends at the St Nicholas beach bar at 1.30pm on Wednesday to walk back to their holiday villa in Symi town in searing temperatures of at least 40C.

‌He was captured on CCTV walking past a cafe in the village of Pedi at 1.52pm before apparently taking a wrong turn and embarking upon a treacherous mountainous path.

‌His wife raised the alarm at 7.30pm that evening, causing a major search operation involving the coastguard, police, firefighters, divers, drones and scores of volunteers.

‌The search covered ground agonisingly close to where his body was eventually found, just 50 yards from the beach.

Police guard the body near Agia Marina - Reuters/Panormitis Chatzigiannakis

‌Dr Mosley’s four grown up children, Alex, Jack, Dan and Kate, flew from the UK to join the search and support their mother on Friday.

‌One group, thought to include at least two of the children, is believed to have passed less than 30 yards from his body as they combed the rocky paths around the Agia Marina on Saturday in an attempt to retrace his suspected route.

‌Newly unearthed footage, captured by the Agia Marina bar’s security cameras at 3.44pm on Wednesday, suggests that Dr Mosley had made it over the mountain but was struggling to pick his way back to safety when he fell.

‌Dr Mosley stumbled out of view as he headed down towards the sea but did not appear to get up again. He was just a stone’s throw from the throngs of tourists relaxing on sun loungers on the other side of the chain link fence.

‌A customer could be seen walking past the bar’s nearby kiosk who could potentially have heard any shout for help.

‌Dr Mosley’s body was found after the mayor, Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, and a TV crew on a boat spotted “something black” near to the fence at about 10.30am local time on Sunday morning.

‌Mr Papakaloudoukas called the bar manager, Ilias Tsavaris, and asked him to go and have a look.

The Mayor, Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, located the body after noticing a black spot on the mountainside - Yui Mok/PA

‌Mr Tsavaris, who was accompanied by British journalists from organisations including the Telegraph, immediately saw the “glint from a watch” and a body.

‌He alerted the police who were at the scene 20 minutes later and Dr Mosley’s body was eventually removed on a stretcher after the coroner had arrived from Rhodes.

‌Dr Mosley first trained as a doctor in London becoming a presenter, documentary maker, and author.

‌He presented science programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and hosted BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing, where he revealed tips to help improve your health.

His book The Fast Diet, co-authored with Mimi Spencer, helped popularise a type of intermittent fasting and became a bestseller.

Dr Bailey Mosley said the family was “so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi” who worked “tirelessly” to help find her husband, many working from dawn until dusk.

‌“We had an incredibly lucky life together,” she said. “We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

‌“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank-you all.”

Key events of the day:

Following an extensive search operation, a body was found on the Greek island of Symi — it was later confirmed to be that of Michael Mosley.

Tributes for the much-loved TV doctor poured in from his family, former colleagues and the public.

Michael Mosley’s body was removed from the island of Symi for a post-mortem.

The Agia Marina bar manager expressed shock that Mosley’s body wasn’t found earlier, as it was discovered just yards away from the beach resort.

Antonios, a local cameraman, was moved to tears after discovering the body. “I’m sorry that I’m the one who found him. I wish we had better news,” he said.

Jeremy Vine: Mosley was a ‘born communicator’

What an amazing man #DrMichaelMosley was. Friendly, open, modest, highly intelligent but also a born communicator — so rare. An adult mind, a child's curiosity. He did everything with enthusiasm. We're all going to miss him so much

Pictured: Location where body was found, seen from beach resort

Location (circled) where Michael Mosley's body was found - ©JEFF GILBERT/Jeff Gilbert for The Telegraph

Kirstie Allsopp: ‘He had so much more to give’

Michael Mosley was a wise & kind man who found a brilliant way of helping people to be healthier and happier, he had so much more to give and his loss is a great sadness. I hope his family can find some small solace in how highly he was regarded.

‘Bright spark’ Mosley will live on through his work, former co-presenter says

Professor Mark Miodownik, a broadcaster and materials scientist, remembered Michael Mosley as a “bright spark” and said he will “live on through his influential Just One Thing radio series”.

He said: “Science has lost one of its best and most influential communicators. His warmth and connection to the audience was remarkable.

“When we worked together on the BBC TV series Genius of Invention I was amazed and impressed with his ability to explain topics from steam engines to the electric telegraph.

“We briefly shared the same taste in shirts and I remember him as a bright spark who although now sadly extinguished, will live on through his influential Just One Thing radio series.”

Carol Vorderman joins tributes to Michael Mosley

Extremely sad and shocking news about the death of Dr Michael Mosley 🖤



He worked so hard to introduce the modern science behind health and wellness and was extremely successful communicating it.



My thoughts right now are with his family and friends 🖤 https://t.co/0IfB4rwoNI — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 9, 2024

Michael Mosley: a final conversation

In what is believed to be one of Michael Mosley’s last interviews, the much-loved TV veteran spoke to Kerry Parnell about his career trajectory, his hopes for the future and his fear of dying too soon.

“I had seen what had happened to my father. He had died at the age of 74, which is early these days. That feels young. He hadn’t seen his grandkids grow up. I thought that’s not a road I want to go down.”

You can read the full exclusive interview here.

Channel 4 issues tribute to TV doctor

In a post on X, Channel 4 paid tribute to Michael Mosley and said it was “proud of the inspiring and engaging programmes he made for us and feel privileged to have worked with him”.

Although Dr Mosley was known for his decades-long association with the BBC, he presented several programmes for Channel 4 in recent years such as Michael Mosley: Secrets Of Your Big Shop, which aired in January.

Angela Rippon hails Michael Mosley’s efforts to keep the nation healthy

Angela Rippon has hailed Michael Mosley’s contribution to keeping the nation healthy as “outstanding” following the TV doctor’s death aged 67.

The broadcaster, who appeared in the BBC health series The Truth About... where Mosley was an occasional presenter, said in a statement: “Michael Mosley’s contribution to keeping the nation healthy was outstanding.

“His Just One Thing broadcasts really did persuade people that by changing just one thing to their daily routine they could make a serious difference to their health and wellbeing.

“His death is such a tragedy. Sincere condolences to his family.”

Mosley was ‘much loved and hugely respected’, says The One Show

The BBC’s The One Show, where Michael Mosley was a regular face, has added to the tributes paid to the TV doctor in a post on X.

Everyone at The One Show is deeply saddened to hear about our friend and colleague Dr Michael Mosley.



He was a much loved and hugely respected member of our original team.



Our thoughts are very much with his family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JFpuFLYoDd — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 9, 2024

I’ll miss him terribly, says Mosley’s co-author

Mimi Spencer, who co-authored The Fast Diet with Michael Mosley, said the TV doctor was “immediately likeable, genuinely funny” and that she will “miss him terribly”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, she said: “In person he was very much the sort of figure that you would see on television: immediately likeable, genuinely funny, enthusiastic, he had this innate enthusiasm about life and he was always very generous with his time.”

“There was this abounding energy about him. He was a genuinely likeable man. He was just a good bloke and I will miss him terribly,” she added.

The Fast Diet, which detailed Dr Mosley’s 5:2 weight loss plan, has sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 30 languages.

The 5:2 diet is a form of intermittent fasting where you restrict your food intake to 500–600 calories on two days of the week. Dr Mosley credited the plan with reversing his diabetes.

How Michael Mosley revolutionised our approach to losing weight

“He dedicated his life to helping us live longer and better lives, but tragically his was cut short at just 67,” writes Marianka Swain.

Mosley became a household name after popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting where you restrict your food intake to 500–600 calories on two days of the week.

Labour’s Tom Watson used Mosley’s method to lose a remarkable six stone in 2018, and Conservative luminary David Davis shed two stone in 2019. Mosley himself followed it and lost 20 pounds and reversed his diabetes.

You can read Marianka’s full story here.

Mosley was as ‘electrifying’ in person as he was in print and on TV, says Mail editor

Ted Verity, the editor of Mail Newspapers, paid tribute to Michael Mosley after confirmation of his death on the Greek island of Symi.

Dr Mosley had written a column for the Daily Mail since 2011.

In a statement, Mr Verity said:

Everyone at the Mail is absolutely devastated to hear of the death of Dr Michael Mosley. Michael wasn’t just a unique and unmissable columnist. He was part of the Mail family. Since he first wrote for us in 2011, we have published hundreds of his weekly columns and serialised many of his best-selling books - from the ground-breaking Fast Diets to others on gut health and sleep. It’s no exaggeration to say that over the years Michael’s insights - especially his revelation that you can reverse type two diabetes - will have extended, and even saved, the lives of countless readers. In person, whether warning of the perils of skimmed milk or enthusing about his latest madcap experiment on his own body, Michael was as electrifying as he was in print and on TV. What shone through was his irrepressible curiosity - he was always hungry to learn about the very latest, cutting-edge science and medicine and then explain it to readers in a way that was both engaging and comprehensible to a mainstream audience. Michael was also extremely kind, not hesitating to be one of the first to offer his home as sanctuary to a Ukrainian family. And he always spoke with enormous love and warmth of his wife Clare, his co-author on many projects, and four children Alexander, Jack, Daniel and Katherine. Our hearts go out to them all.

This Morning staff ‘heartbroken’ after death of regular contributor Michael Mosley

We're all heartbroken to hear that Michael Mosley has died at the age of 67. His wife Clare has paid tribute to her "wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband".



Everyone at This Morning is thinking of Clare, their four children and the rest of Michael's family and friends at… — This Morning (@thismorning) June 9, 2024

How Michael Mosley’s body was finally spotted by TV crew on boat after three-day search

“On Sunday morning, the mayor of Symi was on a boat with a Greek television crew when they spotted something on the shore near the Agia Marina resort,” writes Victoria Ward.

“After more than three days of searching, Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas had finally made the breakthrough no one wanted to make.”

You can read Victoria’s account of how Michael Mosley’s body was found just yards from potential safety here.

Mosley will be hugely missed, BBC says

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said the broadcaster was “deeply saddened” by Dr Michael Mosley’s death as she paid tribute to his skills as a journalist and his ability to inspire audiences to live healthier lives.

The statement in full:

We are deeply saddened about the news of Dr Michael Mosley and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. Michael worked closely with BBC Radio 4 and the BBC Studios Science Unit for many years on groundbreaking science and health programmes from Medical Mavericks, Eat Fast Live Longer, Inside Michael Mosley and The Young Ones, to Trust me I’m a Doctor. He also made regular appearances on Morning Live and The One Show, and of course presented his own hugely popular and successful BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast Just One Thing. He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life. His entertaining and accessible style was enjoyed by audiences around the world and he will be hugely missed by many people not least those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the BBC.

Pictured: Boat takes Michael Mosley’s body away, while tourists look on

Greek Fire Services officers taking the body of Michael Mosley away from Agia Marina on the island of Symi - Jeff Gilbert for The Telegraph/©Jeff Gilbert Photography

Tourists look on as Michael Mosley's body is taken away from Symi - Jeff Gilbert for The Telegraph/©Jeff Gilbert Photography

02:42 PM BST

Michael Mosley’s publisher ‘devastated’ by news of his death

Michael Mosley’s publisher, Octopus Publishing Group, has paid tribute to the presenter after his family confirmed that he had died on the Greek island of Symi after going missing on Wednesday.

The group’s statement in full:

We are devastated by the news of Dr Michael Mosley’s tragic death. Our hearts and thoughts are with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, and their family. From his ground-breaking book, The Fast Diet, in 2013 to his most recent life-changing book Just One Thing in 2022, it has been a joy, a pleasure and a privilege to work closely with him on his bestselling books that have changed millions of people’s lives for the better. A talented TV presenter and producer, he dedicated his time to educating and empowering millions across the world to live longer, healthier lives and his powerful legacy is a gift that will live on as viewers, listeners and readers continue to enjoy a better quality of life via his books and his journalism, TV programmes, the Fast 800 community, and his BBC podcast, Just One Thing. A brilliant, warm, funny and kind man, Michael will be so greatly missed.

Michael Mosley, an obituary

Dr Michael Mosley, who has died in Greece aged 67, was a Tiggerish presenter of television science documentaries, and became one of Britain’s leading communicators on diet and healthy living. Mosley was a television natural whose work was “utterly rooted in science”, and he cited Orwell as his inspiration for having “lived his journalism”.

You can read The Telegraph’s full obituary here.

Hay Festival shares photos of Michael Mosley taken during his appearance at event last month

Dr Michael Mosley, pictured here at Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye 2024. It was a privilege to share his work on our stages. Our thoughts go to his family, friends and colleagues.

📸: Billie Charity



📸: Billie Charity pic.twitter.com/ZQatRTo6bx — Hay Festival (@hayfestival) June 9, 2024

Dr Mosley recorded a special edition of his BBC Radio 4 podcast, Just One Thing, at the festival on May 25.

02:02 PM BST

Brian Cox pays tribute to Michael Mosley

Tragic news about Michael Mosley. He was such an important figure both on and off screen in the BBC science unit, and as a mentor to many of us when we started out in science presenting. And, as many of our colleagues have already said on here, he was a genuinely lovely man. So…

Mosley’s wife confirms TV doctor’s death, says news ‘devastating’.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley has confirmed her husband TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has been found dead on the Greek island of Symi, adding that the news was “devastating”.

In a statement, she said:

I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you. We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect. I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.

Police confirm that body is that of Michael Mosley

The head of Symi police has confirmed that the body found on Sunday morning is that of Dr Michael Mosley.

Petros Vassilakis said: “It’s him”. Police sources said that they had identified Dr Mosley through his personal effects.

His body was carried away from Agia Marina on a stretcher by four firefighters at 2:50pm after a 40-minute-long examination by forensics officers.

It was then placed on a boat where it is expected to be transported to Rhodes as there is no mortuary or hospital on the island.

Authorities remove body from the scene

Greek authorities removed the body found on Sunday morning from the scene at around 2:45pm local time.

It is understood that it will be taken to Rhodes for a post-mortem.

A uniformed emergency services crew was earlier seen taking a large black bag and orange stretcher up to the fence alongside the Agia Marina bar, where the body was found.

Jamie Oliver praises Mosley’s public health legacy

Jamie Oliver, the celebrity chef, praised the work that Michael Mosley had done for public health as he paid tribute on social media.

Oliver wrote on Instagram: “What a wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man he was. He did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research.

“He was a curious investigator, producer and presenter and often changed the conversation around many public health issues for the better.

“He will be sadly missed... love and thoughts to Clare and all of his family.”

12:37 PM BST

Emergency service workers carry stretcher and large black bag to body location

A uniformed emergency services crew arrived at Agia Marina on a white speed boat and carried an orange stretcher and large black bag up to where the body was found.

Others wearing plain clothes got off the boat and took briefcases up to the location.

Body will be taken to Rhodes for post-mortem

Although a formal identification process is yet to take place, officials on the Greek island of Symi say the body found on Sunday morning is that of Michael Mosley.

A coroner is currently at the scene and the body will be taken to Rhodes for a post-mortem.

Symi is part of the Dodecanese island group, about an hour’s ferry ride from Rhodes and approximately four nautical miles off the Turkish coast.

Michael Mosley’s co-presenter describes him as ‘national treasure’

Michael Mosley’s co-presenter on Trust Me, I’m A Doctor described him as a “national treasure” and a “hugely talented” man, after a body was found in the search for the broadcaster.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan said: “Michael’s a national treasure and he’s so personable.”

She recalled how Mosley put her “to ease” during an on-camera audition for the BBC series. “I can now appreciate that’s a one-off, not everyone is able to make other people feel so at ease with lights and cameras in front of them.

“But then to forget about all of that and just to focus on the science, on the story, on the message that we’re trying to get out, is such a talented man, hugely talented.”

Marina bar manager says he doesn’t know how searchers missed the body

Ilias Tsavaris, the bar manager at Agia Marina, said he didn’t know how emergency crews had not found the body before, as they had scoured the area on foot and from a helicopter throughout Saturday.

Mr Tsavaris said: “They searched everywhere, I don’t know [how they didn’t find the body], and all day yesterday it was choppers, choppers, one chopper actually.”

He said firefighters had walked down the rocky slope a few metres above where it was discovered.

“They [firefighters] came down here, nothing,” added the 38-year-old.

The body was found just yards from the bar on Sunday morning.

Watch: Body found in search for Michael Mosley

Body found ‘10-15 metres from his destination’, local mayor says

Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the mayor of Symi, said the body was found as he and others, including state ERT TV journalists, were filming the area from a vessel.

“We analysed the recorded evidence and it was obvious that it was, unfortunately, Mosley,” Papakalodoukas said.

“He was found 10 metres away from the sea, 10–15 metres from his destination, the beach of Agia Marina, between a fence and a path.

“It is unclear if he had an accident or if he felt unwell,” he added.

Local cameraman describes area where body was found

Local cameraman Antonios was with the crew that first found the body.

He said: “This area has been searched goodness knows how many times. This point about 20 times.. There were drones, there was everything. I think it’s just bad luck.”

He added: “The body was 40m-50m from the beach, right next to the fence.

“It was a rocky place with sharp rocks. My guess is that he got dizzy, he sat down to relax and he fainted. That’s my guess.”

Map of Michael Mosley’s movements and location of body

The body was found beneath a fence, just yards from the bar at Agia Marina on the Greek island of Symi.

TV writer and former doctor Adam Kay says it is ‘desperately sad’ to hear body has been found

Desperately sad news about Michael Mosley. My thoughts with his family - may his memory be a blessing.

11:11 AM BST

Pictured: The location (circled) where the body was found at Agia Marina

The location where a body was found during the search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley - Panormitis Chatzigiannakis

The body, which is yet to be formally identified, was discovered beneath a fence that runs around a bar on Agia Marina beach, which is surrounded by hilly, rocky terrain.

‘I wish we had better news’ — Local cameraman describes finding the body

Local cameraman Antonios was with the crew that first found the body.

He said he and his colleagues had taken a boat out to film the search and rescue teams looking for Dr Mosley

“When we went up to Agia Marina beach, I noticed outside of the fence at the end of the beach something black. I wasn’t sure so I took a close up with the camera as far as I could zoom, it was about 300m away.

“I saw something and I wasn’t sure... We went a little bit closer, about 200m. I took the shot again but through the camera, it’s too small, I wasn’t sure, so we decided that once we came back to the cafe again we would play back the footage.

“So we took a photo of the screen with an iPhone, we zoomed in and you can clearly see there is a man, lying down.”

Antonios choked up as he added: “The description is exactly as the guy we are looking for. I’m really sorry for the family. I’m sorry that I’m the one who found him. I wish we had better news.”

‘He lived and breathed his work, he was an inspiration,’ says former co-presenter

Speaking to Sky News, Michael Mosley’s former co-presenter Saleyha Ahsan paid tribute to the missing TV doctor.

“He lived and breathed his work. He was an inspiration. I hate even saying was. Is an inspiration,” she said.

“He really expanded medicine. He made it accessible to so many and so doable and really in reach and touchable,” she added.

‘The tragedy is he was so close to the shelter’

Sindy Seenarine, 50, who has visited Symi biannually for 14 years, said the extremely high temperatures were unusual for island in June.

After a man’s body was found, the insurance industry worker, who lives in Surbiton, Surrey, said: “The tragedy is he was so close to shelter, maybe he was desperately trying to get here?

“We come here every year twice a year - that’s the tragedy to me, is he’s so close to shelter.

“This is the hottest it’s ever been since we’ve been coming here, July and August it’s hotter.

“We’ve never experienced this heat in Symi in June.”

Emergency worker at scene carried off on stretcher

An emergency worker at the scene where the body was found at Agia Marina fell on the rocky terrain and was carried off in a stretcher.

Greek Fire Services officer carried away on a stretcher after falling closely to where a body was found - Jeff Gilbert/©Jeff Gilbert Photography

Holidaymakers sunbathe and swim near where body was found

Around 100 metres away from the scene, dozens of holidaymakers are sunbathing and swimming in the sea, writes Max Stephens at the scene.

Staff at the nearby restaurant are continuing to serve drinks to customers.

A Greek Police officer at the scene injured himself while attempting to vault over a rock wall leading to where the body was found. He was later seen being stretchered away by paramedics.

Pictured: The bar near where a body was found during the search for Michael Mosley

The bar that runs around Agia Marina on the Greek island of Symi - Jeff Gilbert

‘You don’t see a dead body every day, it’s not a warzone,’ says Agia Marina bar manager

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, 38, saw the body found during the search for Michael Mosley after the island’s mayor “saw something” by the fence of the bar and alerted staff.

He said: “They saw it with the boat. The mayor came and saw something so that is when they called me and said ‘hey they saw something go and check there’.

“They called me, they said ‘you know what we saw something from far away can you go and check’ so I went there.

“So when I walked up I saw something like a body to make sure. You don’t see a dead body every day, it is not a warzone, it’s summer you are supposed to have fun and swimming.”

Mayor describes moment body was found

Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the island’s mayor, told reporters he was on the boat with journalists when they saw a body some 20 metres above the Agia Marina beach.

“We zoomed with the cameras and saw it was him,” he said.

Umbrella found alongside body

An umbrella has been found alongside the body discovered during the search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley.

CCTV images believed to be of Dr Mosley showed him carrying an umbrella shortly before he went missing on Wednesday.

‘The fragility of life is so shocking,’ says academic and TV presenter Professor Alice Roberts

The fragility of life is so shocking. I've known Michael Mosley for many years - as a tv producer specialising in science and medicine. He was the executive producer of my 2009 series Human Journey. When he started presenting as well as producing, we made several science…

Tom Watson pays tribute to Michael Mosley

It's hard to describe how upset I am by this news. Through courageous, science-based journalism, Michael Mosley has helped thousands of people get well and healthy. I'm one of them. He was a hero to me. He will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Lord Watson said in an interview after losing around seven stone that Mosley’s The Fast Diet book was part of his weight-loss regime.

Pictured: Emergency services lift a stretcher off a boat near Agia Marina

Emergency services lifting an empty stretcher off a boat at Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where a body has been discovered during a search and rescue operation for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley - Yui Mok/PA

Explainer: Who is Michael Mosley

TV doctor Michael Mosley, 67, is one of Britain’s best known medics.

After completing a medical degree, Dr Mosley joined the BBC as a producer in 1985.

Since the late 2000s, Mosley has regularly fronted BBC documentaries. He is also the host of Radio 4’s Just One Thing podcast.

Dr Mosley is an advocate for the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, which was the focus of an episode of Horizon that he presented in 2012 called Eat, Fast and Live Longer.

Pictured: The man who found the body

The man in the white cap is reportedly a restaurant manager who found the body - Jeff Gilbert

Pictured: Greek police at the location where the body was found

Greek police where the body was found - Jeff Gilbert for The Telegraph

Greek police at the location near Agia Marina - Jeff Gilbert/©Jeff Gilbert Photography

Body found in cave is Michael Mosley, Symi deputy mayor says

A body found on the Greek island of Symi is the British TV doctor and journalist Michael Mosley, the deputy mayor of Symi has said.

The discovery was made near a bar by Agia Marina.